Hyundai unveils 'radical' new concept car that looks like something from the future: 'A new typology that reimagines the compact EV'

After months of speculation and public sightings of test vehicles, Hyundai has unveiled a concept drawing and the name for its highly anticipated and highly secretive new compact EV, Electrek reported.

The Hyundai Concept THREE was slated to be fully revealed in mid-September at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, according to the company's website and social channels.

"The new image showcases the future-forward design of Concept THREE," Hyundai said on its website. "Its side profile reveals a bold, energetic stance, shaped by Hyundai's design language, Art of Steel."

"Inspired by the way steel bends and flows, the body features sculpted surfaces, clean intersections and distinctive character lines that emphasize both motion and precision," Hyundai continued. "This expressive side view also previews the Aero Hatch, a new typology that reimagines the compact EV silhouette."

The new compact EV will become a part of Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ line of vehicles. The Concept THREE is aimed at drivers seeking a sporty, compact, relatively low-price EV.

While Hyundai has yet to release the vehicle's final price, mile range, and other key specs, Electrek — which called the design "radical" — estimated that the vehicle is likely to start at around $33,700, putting it in direct competition with vehicles like the Kia EV2. That's especially valuable for an EV maker after the $7,500 instant credits for EVs expire in the U.S. on Sept. 30 and thus more affordable options become harder to reach.

EV enthusiasts commenting on the Electrek article praised the vehicle's design and anticipated price point but also took the opportunity to point out how companies like Hyundai appeared to be releasing new EVs at a much faster rate than the EV market leader, Tesla.

"Oh wow, look, a company that is actually delivering on the original Tesla plan to deliver more affordable EV models to consumers!" wrote one commenter.

Another commenter took the opportunity to directly question the performance of Elon Musk, Tesla's controversial CEO.

"A competent and not compromised Tesla Board of Directors would be asking the Tesla CEO how the Hyundai Group has been able to develop and deliver EVs for a broad set of market segments (small, large, sedans, SUVs, vans, etc.) across the globe at prices consumers can afford and Tesla has so few fresh products on offer in 2025?" the commenter wrote.

Though Tesla remained the No. 1 EV seller in the United States through the first half of 2025, the company has seen its sales and once-dominant market position continue to slide, as it faces increased competition from automakers like Hyundai and General Motors.

As consumers gain more choices when it comes to EV models, both public health and the environment win. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, over the vehicles' lifetimes, EVs are responsible for far less heat-trapping pollution per mile than gas-powered vehicles.

Further, according to the California Air Resources Board, gas-powered cars release carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter, all of which are harmful to human health, especially among vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

Plus, driving an EV can save thousands of dollars per year on fuel costs, according to the Department of Energy.

