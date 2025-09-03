Tesla CEO Elon Musk sparks debate with bold prediction about robots: 'Sustainable abundance'

"Do you really not understand why this will be a nightmare?"

In a post on the social media platform X, Elon Musk claimed that humanoid robots will eventually outnumber people and take everyone's jobs.

Musk believes robots will one day take over the human workforce and provide goods and services in every industry.

As Teslarati reported, Musk's claims came as a response to David Scott Patterson's estimate that AI and robots will replace all jobs by 2030. Patterson wrote that 20 million autonomous systems could easily replace all physical labor jobs within the next four years.

In response, Musk agreed that Patterson's estimates are pretty accurate and that intelligent robots will soon surpass the human population.

"And then there will be many robots in industry for every human to provide products & services," Musk wrote.

Musk is eternally optimistic about the future of robots and has already been instrumental in advancing autonomous technology in various ways. For example, his Tesla Optimus robot is a bipedal humanoid programmed to perform various manual labor tasks, such as household chores and factory work.

While these futuristic developments may be exciting for some, others are concerned about how humans will support themselves and find happiness in a world where they are no longer needed and can't find work.

When one X user posed this question, Musk replied, "There will be universal high income (not merely basic income). Everyone will have the best medical care, food, home, transport and everything else. Sustainable abundance."

His optimism about the future of the post-autonomous world has been evident in his ambitious "Master Plan," which has guided Tesla's development over the years.

Although Musk's predictions about our robot-driven future society have disturbed many people, Musk is famous for making bold claims about technology. Despite business challenges and declining sales, he is undoubtedly a person with a unique vision for the future of his companies and what is best for the world at large.

Regardless of anyone's thoughts about Elon Musk and his ambitions for humanoid robots, his technological advancements have had a substantial impact on sustainability initiatives that affect both people and the planet.

With the rise of the Tesla brand, more people have become aware of the benefits of clean energy through the purchase of EVs. As other auto brands have emerged to compete with Tesla, EV costs have dropped, and more drivers have been able to afford them.

If and when robots take over all our jobs is uncertain. However, the public debate over the role of autonomous systems continues and is unlikely to subside anytime soon.

"Do you really not understand why this will be a nightmare?" one X user asked.

"What would everyone do if they no longer had to work?" someone else wondered.

"The ultimate disruption," another X user commented.

