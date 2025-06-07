Researchers make astounding breakthrough that could change the face of automotive travel: 'Can pave the way'

The technology may be hitting the commercial market sooner than you think.

A team of researchers from various Korean labs and universities has established a way to boost the performance of electrochemical hydrogen storage systems — systems that utilize electrochemical reactions to store hydrogen to later release as fuel.

Their study, published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A, outlined the development of a new proton exchange membrane (PEM) to facilitate hydrogen storage using a polymer known as SPAES.

The SPAES material proved less permeable for toluene, the liquid organic hydrogen carrier responsible for storing and transporting the hydrogen in question.

While conventional PEMs experience some undesirable crossover of toluene through the membrane, the use of SPAES reduced this phenomenon by 60%, per a press release shared by Tech Xplore.

With less molecular toluene crossover, the researchers found that the storage system maintained a greater degree of efficiency as well as a greater lifespan for the electrochemical fuel cell overall.

As researcher Youngkook Lee observed, the new PEM may be "widely applied in eco-friendly energy systems such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen power generation, thereby contributing to the hydrogen economy."

"The researchers expect that this technology can pave the way for standalone, high-efficiency electrochemical hydrogen storage systems," the release continued.

Hydrogen is widely available in nature, making it easy and relatively inexpensive to source. Making hydrogen fuel a viable alternative to traditional dirty fuels in vehicles and industrial settings would no doubt make a considerable dent in the volume of carbon pollution released by the transportation and manufacturing industries each year.

According to the Department of Energy, hydrogen fuel cells outperform internal combustion engines in terms of efficiency, especially when paired with electric motors — all while releasing zero tailpipe carbon pollution.

As carbon pollution is the leading cause of Earth's overheating, the turn to alternative fuels becomes more and more of a necessity. By cutting down on our global carbon dioxide emissions, we can help ensure the longevity of our planet and mitigate the catastrophic effects of a shifting climate, from intensified extreme weather events to food and water shortages.

As it stands, hydrogen fuel is far from accessible to the average individual. But that shouldn't dissuade you from investing in other clean energy alternatives, since the ultimate goal of curbing carbon pollution requires a collective effort to accomplish.

Installing solar panels is one way you can take advantage of cutting-edge renewable energy innovations in your home, all while slashing your power bills. EnergySage can connect you with your best local solar options and help you save up to $10,000 on installations.

The researchers expect to see their new hydrogen storage systems hitting the commercial landscape around the year 2030, which means hydrogen-powered, zero-emission vehicles may be on the horizon sooner than you think.

