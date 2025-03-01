First-of-its-kind train could revolutionize travel for millions: 'A large amount of energy'

Indian Railways has committed to reducing its carbon pollution to net zero by 2030, largely by running at least 35 hydrogen-powered trains.

India has created a hydrogen-powered train to align with its goal of making railway transport more environmentally friendly.

While it's not the first train to use a hydrogen fuel cell, it's a first for the country, Railway Supply reported. India is known for its extensive rail system, with more than 13,000 passenger trains and routes covering over 42,000 miles. Students, businesspeople, and travelers alike use the railways to reduce their commute times, especially to remote areas of the country.

The train has an impressive power capacity of 2,400 kilowatts and speeds of up to 68 mph, according to Railway Supply. And with space for more than 2,600 passengers in its 10 coaches, it offers efficient mass transit.

But the biggest feature is how it's powered. Instead of diesel or electrification, the train runs on a hydrogen fuel cell. Hydrogen fuel cells serve as a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to diesel, electric, and battery-powered trains.

"Hydrogen is a chemical fuel that can be oxidized to release a large amount of energy and produce water as the only product," according to a study published in Applications in Energy and Combustion Science. As a result, hydrogen trains don't produce air pollution. They also take less time to refuel, reducing the time needed to transport passengers.

Other countries have also made the switch to hydrogen-powered trains. A commuter rail in San Bernardino County, California, was converted to a hydrogen hybrid in 2024. And China recently unveiled a hydrogen-powered train that runs 745 miles before needing a recharge.

India's train is an exciting development for the country as it moves toward cleaner transportation. Indian Railways has committed to reducing its carbon pollution to net zero by 2030, largely by running at least 35 hydrogen-powered trains, the International Trade Administration reported.

That's good news for the planet — air pollution traps heat and contributes to rising global temperatures.

The train is scheduled to make its initial test run during the first quarter of 2025.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







