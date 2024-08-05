Major US city unveils record-breaking train that could be the future of transportation — and you can ride it this year

In 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a historic $10 billion zero-emission vehicle package to speed up the state's transition to greener technologies. It included $407 million for the California State Transportation Agency to invest in clean tech for its bus and rail infrastructure, and that money has already been put to good use.

The Metrolink commuter rail in San Bernardino County will be moving from diesel-powered trains to new zero-emission hybrid ones that use hydrogen starting later this year, as LAist reported. This is only for a nine-mile stretch between San Bernardino and Redlands, but it will serve as a trial run for further expansion.

As a tribute to its efficiency, the train has also been entered into the Guinness World Records database "for the longest distance of 1,741.7 miles achieved by a pilot hydrogen fuel cell electric multiple unit passenger train without refueling or recharging," according to Stadler, the Switzerland-based manufacturer.

"California is using our transportation dollars to fund innovative solutions like these zero-emission, hydrogen passenger trains to significantly reduce planet-warming pollution and combat and adapt to climate change ― while providing travelers an alternative to driving," Caltrans director Tony Tavares said in a statement.

This cleaner, hydrogen-powered model, known as the Flirt H2, marks the start of the Metrolink's shift toward eco-friendly transit and away from diesel-powered models that are known for planet-warming pollutants.

The train, also known as a zero-emissions multiple unit, or ZEMU, will be able to run on the existing tracks and will only emit clean water vapor into the atmosphere. That's good news for San Bernardino, as it's had issues with air quality in the past.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In Europe, Stadler has delivered similar train products to Italy, while Spain also plans to use hydrogen solutions to overcome its reliance on diesel generators for non-electrified sections of its routes.

Norway is also using locally produced "green" hydrogen for some of its ferry routes in an effort to reduce planet-warming emissions by around 26,5000 tons each year. And legendary automaker Rolls-Royce has begun testing hydrogen-powered planes, rounding out the greener possibilities for land, sea and air transportation.

The San Bernardino County Metrolink line is now testing the Flirt H2 before it goes into service later this year. The switch will help the transit system comply with California's new emission standards for trains, as LAist detailed.

"California is eliminating our dependence on oil and providing a blueprint for the entire world on how to aggressively fight the climate crisis while growing the state's clean energy economy," Newsom said in a statement.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.