China debuts first-of-its-kind hydrogen-powered high-speed train with remarkable capabilities: 'A new green upgrade for passenger transport'

The train can cover 1,200 kilometers before needing a recharge.

by Mike Taylor
Photo Credit: CRRC

China continues to stretch its lead in the high-speed rail industry, debuting a hydrogen-powered train at InnoTrans 2024.

The zero-carbon train — made by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation's Qingdao Sifang — travels up to 200 kilometers per hour (125 mph) and can cover 745 miles before needing a recharge.

It was unveiled at the transportation technology trade fair, held in Berlin at the end of last month, as Newsweek reported.

The four cars of the CINOVA H2 hold more than 1,000 passengers, and the train can be refueled in 15 minutes. It generates 960 kilowatts of electricity, producing no pollution and releasing only water.

"Its design emphasizes a green and sustainable approach," senior designer Liang Caiguo said. "The water emitted from the hydrogen fuel cell reaction is purified and recycled to meet passenger water needs. Additionally, the waste heat from cooling the hydrogen fuel cell is repurposed for heating the air conditioning system during winter."

Artificial intelligence helps monitor and maintain the train, as is the case for other Chinese locomotives.

Such developments in the sector — which include an Italian levitating train that can run on already built tracks — are vital to reducing the carbon pollution that is overheating the Earth and endangering lives, livelihoods, and communities.

If hydrogen and other low-carbon train trips can replace domestic flights, in particular, it will be great for our health, our future, and the environment.

"It effectively reduces carbon dioxide and other air pollutant emissions, showcasing significant environmental benefits, and will strongly promote a new green upgrade for passenger transport equipment on non-electrified railways," CRRC Qingdao Sifang deputy director Wang Xueliang told China Daily, per Newsweek.

The magazine noted that hydrogen trains in Europe are not nearly as fast, with one reaching a top speed of 87 mph but normally traveling around 50-75 mph. The fastest train in the world is a magnetic levitation vehicle in Shanghai, which has an eye-popping top speed of 268 mph and normal operating speed of 155 mph, allowing it to make modest 20-mile journeys in just eight minutes for $7.

