US region unveils massive update to its public transportation: 'This upgrade is a game-changer'

"Should work for every community, whether in rural counties or growing cities."

The winding, steep roads of Humboldt County, California, are getting a new form of public transport: fuel-cell buses.

New Flyer of America (NFI) has unveiled an extended range for its Xcelsior CHARGE FC, a hydrogen fuel cell electric bus that now boasts up to 370 miles on a single refuel.

"New Flyer has been a pioneer in hydrogen fuel cell bus technology for decades and continues to push the boundaries of clean transit innovation," reported Hydrogen Central.

This is a major development towards the widespread adoption of electric vehicles across the private and public transport sectors. Range is a common point of anxiety when considering electric alternatives, yet the technology just keeps getting better.

"With zero-emission buses, range matters, and this upgrade is a game-changer," said Chris Stoddart, president of NFI's North American Bus and Coach sector, per Hydrogen Central.

This innovation places hydrogen-powered transit squarely at the center of clean, efficient urban travel — even in hilly, more remote areas like Humboldt County — offering a real alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles, which contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and urban pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Unlike gas-powered vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles emit only water vapor. Not only does this slash emissions, but it also improves daily life by reducing air and noise pollution.

Additional benefits for riders and city denizens include a smoother, quieter experience. EV buses are so quiet, some national parks have introduced them not only to cut pollution, but to improve their birdwatching and wildlife sightseeing tours. These vehicles are less likely to scare off animals or disrupt the experience of natural wonders.

One major incentive for city governments to prioritize mobility solutions is that fuel cell vehicles cut maintenance costs, thanks to fewer moving parts and more efficient energy use. For commuters, that means efficiency and lower fares. For cities, it means major savings.

"Mobility solutions should work for every community, whether in rural counties or growing cities," said Jennifer McNeill, vice president of sales and Marketing at NFI and Motorcoach Industries, per Hydrogen Central.

Widespread migration to electric vehicles is well underway — with EV makers like Tesla passing major sales milestones, and fuel-cell technology transforming transportation by ground, air, and sea. There is no better time to invest in your future by making your next car an EV.

Major money-saving rebates may be ending at the end of the year, so act soon with EnergySage for the chance to subsidize your vehicle and save up to $10,000 on solar installations. Installing solar panels drastically increases the cost-savings associated with EV ownership, and EnergySage makes it easy to get personalized quotes for local installation.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.