Researchers make critical breakthrough that could transform shipping and aviation: 'The new material has 8 times better performance'

"For these means of transport, we need to find clean and renewable energy sources."

Researchers from Linköping University in Sweden are using sunlight to make hydrogen in an effort to expand the alternative fuel's use in transportation, according to a summary published by EurekAlert.

The onus partly comes from European Union regulations that crack down on tailpipe exhaust. By 2035, no new vehicles sold should spew planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions, per the European Parliament.

Electric vehicles are an already popular solution. But the Linköping team said hydrogen is better suited for other types of transportation.

"Passenger cars can have a battery, but heavy trucks, ships, or aircraft cannot use a battery to store the energy. For these means of transport, we need to find clean and renewable energy sources," Associate Professor Jianwu Sun said in the summary.

Electric aircraft, and even big rigs, are in development or in use. But if made cleanly, hydrogen could be a powerful alternative to dirty fuels.

The Linköping method uses a special three-layered material that includes cubic silicon carbide, cobalt oxide, and a catalyst that helps to split water. The combination can collect sunlight and separate hydrogen from water using a photochemical reaction and electric charges, according to the research.

"The new material has eight times better performance than pure cubic silicon carbide for splitting water into hydrogen," Sun said, per EurekAlert.

It's similar to artificial leaf research happening at Cambridge that uses the sun to make cleaner-burning ethanol and propanol.

In Sweden, the new material overcame some electric charge hurdles. Now the team intends to improve efficiency from a couple percent to up to 10% within a decade, according to the summary. That aligns with the EU's transportation goals.

Most hydrogen in the U.S. and elsewhere is made using fossil fuels. For every ton of hydrogen made using this dirty method, more than 10 tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide is also generated, the Energy Information Administration and Linköping reported.

When burned, hydrogen emits nitrogen oxides, which can also be a health risk. The cleanest form of the gas is so-called "green" hydrogen, which is made with electrolysis — electricity splitting it from water like the Linköping approach. Green hydrogen is the only type Sierra Club would "consider supporting" on a "case-by-case" basis, the watchdog said in a fact sheet.

Using the gas in a fuel cell to create energy results in only water, heat and power as byproducts. The U.S. Energy Department reported that cost, performance, and durability are some hurdles for widespread fuel cell use. But the tech is already powering vehicles, including high-tech race cars.

If hydrogen can be made and used cleanly, it could help to hasten the shift from dirty nonrenewables. For its part, transportation causes about 16.2% of world-warming air pollution, according to Our World in Data. What's more, tailpipe exhaust can cause lung and heart diseases, as well as cancer, the Environmental Protection Agency added.

EVs are a reliable alternative that provide plenty of range and increasing charging options. Each EV that replaces a gas-burner prevents thousands of pounds of emissions, per the DOE. Tax breaks of up to $7,500 expire Sept. 30, due to recently passed legislation that ends the credit early. But many states also offer unique benefits and rebates for the cleaner rides. Additionally, you could save up to $1,500 a year on gas/maintenance – so now is a great time to switch.

At Linköping, the team sees its innovation as part of the solution for future transportation, particularly for heavy-duty use.

"Hydrogen is a good candidate," Sun said in the summary.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.