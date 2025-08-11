Musk said Tesla's market value could soar to between $20 trillion and $30 trillion, up from just over $1 trillion today.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is making another bold prediction for the company's future — one that's turning heads on Wall Street. Speaking at a recent event hosted by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Musk said Tesla's market value could soar to between $20 trillion and $30 trillion, up from just over $1 trillion today.

Musk's optimism hinges on two ambitious projects: autonomous vehicles and the Optimus humanoid robot. He said fleets of self-driving Robotaxis, some owned by Tesla and others by customers, could transform transportation much like Uber and Airbnb reshaped their industries. Optimus, he added, could serve in roles ranging from 24/7 care for people with disabilities to handling repetitive or dangerous jobs.

If these visions pan out, Musk believes Tesla's stock could reach "crazy levels." However, investors aren't nearly as convinced.

In a recent Benzinga poll, only 16% of respondents picked Tesla as the Musk-run company they'd most want to invest in, with more favoring SpaceX and Starlink. The highest market value Tesla has ever hit was about $1.25 trillion — a far cry from Musk's latest target. To put it in perspective, the 10 most valuable companies in the world today are worth a combined $23.2 trillion.

Earlier in 2025, Tesla reported a dip in sales compared to the previous year, part of a broader slowdown in the EV market. The company has responded with price adjustments on key models and renewed efforts to expand its charging network in a bid to stay competitive.

For consumers, Musk's Robotaxi concept could mean cheaper, cleaner rides that reduce reliance on gas-powered vehicles — and, in turn, help cut down on harmful air pollution. If Tesla's battery tech improves to support these fleets, it could boost EV adoption and ease some strain on the overheating planet.

Of course, the environmental benefits of EVs compound when they're powered by renewable sources like solar energy. Installing solar panels at home can dramatically lower EV charging costs compared to public stations or the grid. EnergySage makes it simple to compare quotes from vetted local installers — with potential savings of up to $10,000 — and even offers a state-by-state map of average installation costs and incentives.

While Musk hasn't said when Tesla might hit his $30 trillion goal, history shows he's been underestimated before. Still, for now, investors are betting bigger on his other ventures, and Tesla's path to such a staggering valuation remains uncertain.

