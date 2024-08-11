City unveils world's first 'hydrogen apartment' block — here's how this technology could revolutionize future of housing

Hydrogen could be a game-changer when it comes to powering big cities with clean, abundant energy.

Urban living in Ulsan, South Korea, just got an eco-friendly upgrade thanks to the world's first "hydrogen apartment" complex, which was recently unveiled in the Buk-gu district.

Called the Yuldong With You apartments, all 437 units are powered completely by hydrogen fuel cells, which can not only lower residents' electric bills by 30-40%, but also have a positive impact on the planet, per FuelCellsWorks.

Large cities like Ulsan, which has a population of over 1 million, use a ton of energy to power industries, homes, businesses, transportation networks, and much more. Unfortunately, in many cities, much of this energy comes from dirty fuel sources such as oil, coal, and gas. However, as the United Nations has explained, that's rapidly changing as the cleaner energy transition picks up speed.

Apartment complexes like Yuldong With You prove that city life can be both more sustainable and comfortable with a little ingenuity. According to Interesting Engineering, the Yuldong Combined Heat and Power Plant, located around a tenth of a mile away, supplies power to the apartments. The plant utilizes hydrogen as a byproduct from nearby industries and effectively generates clean electricity and heat.

Most importantly, this hydrogen production method is reportedly the cheapest option compared to other processes, as FuelCellsWorks explained. Since the power plant first came online in June, it has generated around 840 megawatts of energy, valued at about 150 million won (over $109,000). That means hydrogen could be a game-changer when it comes to powering big cities with clean, abundant energy.

Three container-sized fuel cells on the complex's roof produce up to 1.32 MW of electricity from around 112 pounds of hydrogen per hour. Interesting Engineering explained that this is enough energy to provide a month's worth of power to four average-sized households each hour.

In addition, heat generated in the process is captured and stored in a 40-ton energy-efficient thermal storage tank. The water — which can reach up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit — is then piped into the apartment units for heating, making the entire process planet-friendly, per FuelCellsWorks.

The outlet explained that Ulsan City officials are working to make hydrogen-generated electricity even more affordable and sustainable by amending the Electricity Business Act, which could give residents direct access to clean energy.

If the act is changed, the Yuldong With You apartments would be fully carbon neutral, setting a precedent for eco-friendly urban living.

Developers worldwide are proving that living in harmony with nature is possible, even in dense cities. From Toyota's hydrogen-fueled smart city in Japan to an apartment complex in Switzerland made with recycled concrete and powered by solar, hydropower, and geothermal power, green technologies are starting to play a larger role in modern life.

As more developers and cities adopt these clean energy sources, it will help residents save money on electric bills and safeguard them from extreme weather driven mainly by rising temperatures and pollution levels.

Plus, it's undoubtedly cool to be able to say you live in a home or apartment powered by hydrogen.

