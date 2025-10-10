One of oldest theaters in US announces high-tech upgrade: 'This project is a model'

The Howard Theatre, home to some of the greatest performers in history, is now making headlines for a different reason: clean energy leadership. The Washington, DC landmark has installed a 106.82-kilowatt rooftop solar array paired with battery storage, reported Solar Power World.

The upgrades, which also include new HVAC systems, were made possible through a $775,000 loan from DC Green Bank, more than $35,000 in incentives from the DC Sustainable Energy Utility, and a $700,500 African American Civil Rights Grant from the National Park Service.

For the Howard Theatre, these clean energy improvements mean lower utility bills, a stronger electrical grid, and a reduced reliance on dirty energy sources. Battery storage ensures the lights stay on during outages, while solar panels generate affordable, renewable energy that protects both the institution and the community from rising energy costs.

"This project is a model of sustainable preservation, paired with cultural heritage in climate leadership," Richard Jackson, director of the Department of Energy and Environment, told Solar Power World. "These are the type of projects the District government wants to support so our city can ensure a reliable grid for future generations to come."

The Howard Theatre's investment joins a growing list of solar projects across the U.S., from schools in California to community centers in New York, that are helping their communities save money and breathe cleaner air.

