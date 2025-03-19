Researchers uncover surprising way to reduce risks from hidden contaminants in food and water: 'Could offset the potentially harmful effects'

Another trip through the produce section of your local grocery store might be the best way to help your body.

Menus with plenty of fruits and vegetables can help you mitigate a health risk unique to the modern world, according to Discover.

The magazine reported that cranberries, blueberries, red onions, and other foods can negate the harmful impact of microplastics that have been found in human blood.

"Really, any food high in anthocyanins — an antioxidant in many fruits and vegetables purported to fight inflammation and boost heart health — could offset the potentially harmful effects of microplastics accumulating in your body," Discover's Paul Smaglik wrote, citing a study published by ScienceDirect.

Microplastics are tiny particles reported by the Guardian and other publications to be in our bodies. Medical experts are still researching the health-related repercussions. But once inside of us, studies suggest the tiny plastic pieces can cause inflammation that hurts the kidneys and other organs. Even drinking bottled water can be a gateway for the menaces, according to Communications Biology.

We produce an alarming 441 million tons of plastic each year. And the United Nations Environment Program reported that the waste is "nearly impossible" for nature to break down. The pieces just keep getting smaller.

Now, they are in our soil, our seas, and our food.

"Some studies have examined particularly impacted communities — people who live, or work, in, or near, facilities that either produce or dispose of them — have seen higher rates of some cancers and respiratory diseases, as well as complications to pregnancies and births," Smaglik wrote. The story added that 3,200 microplastic chemicals have been found to damage human cells.

The problem has resulted in unique innovations. German researchers are working on a fish-gill-inspired washing machine filter to collect particles that fall from our clothing during cleaning. Plastic-eating enzymes are also being studied as a solution.

In the short term, another trip through the produce section of your local grocery store might be the best way to help your body.

Discover reported that it's not entirely evident how fruits and veggies counteract cell-damaging plastic chemicals. The experts said in the findings that it requires "further investigation" — especially when it comes to anthocyanins.

"While it is unclear exactly how the natural chemical fights the toxic ones, early evidence that food could be used as a weapon against them should have cautious optimism," Smaglik wrote.

Regardless, the food group has a long, logical history of supporting better overall health — just ask your doctor or even your mom.

And anyone can help limit plastic waste by choosing sustainable, reusable alternatives. Ditching throwaway water bottles can save you hundreds of bucks a year while providing you with a better H2O carrier. Plus, you can recycle the trash you make, keeping it out of a landfill.

