Considering solar panels? Here's how much you could save on utility costs over your panels' lifespan

Homeowners who install solar panels can save between $37,000 and $154,000 in electric bills over 25 years, according to research from EnergySage.

With installation costs averaging around $30,000 before incentives, a typical solar system pays for itself several times over throughout its lifespan. After 10 years, on average, the electricity that your solar panels generate is free.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on energy bills while reducing your home's reliance on dirty fuels that contribute to the warming of the planet. As energy bills soar, solar panels foster energy independence and, when paired with battery storage, can even allow homeowners to disconnect from the larger electric grid.

While the cost of a new solar system might sound high, EnergySage offers a variety of tools to help homeowners lower their upfront spending.

The solar panels themselves are just a fraction of the cost of a new setup; factors like installation labor and supply chain costs contribute to the lump sum. In addition to breaking down the average solar installation bill, EnergySage helps homeowners find the lowest possible prices from local installers. It also offers free solar installation estimates and quote comparison tools.

Homeowners can also access a variety of incentives to minimize their down payment. EnergySage's mapping tool not only shows average state-by-state solar installation costs but also details the solar panel incentives for each state, helping you find the best possible price for your setup.

With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. That means your solar setup can pay for itself even sooner, letting you soak up the sun and say goodbye to sky-high energy costs.

