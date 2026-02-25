Energy expert reveals why homeowners may want to upgrade their backup generators: 'This is something that a generator will never give you'

Many homeowners rely on generators to power their homes when extreme weather shuts off their access to the electrical grid — but they may be missing out on money-saving options that foster true energy dependence.

Homeowners have three main options for backup electricity, as Martyna Kowalczyk explained in a YouTube video. People can use generators, backup batteries, or batteries combined with solar systems.

While generators have the lowest upfront cost, they don't save homeowners money by reducing energy consumption or cutting down electric bills, Martyna noted. They also require costly maintenance and fuel, which can be hard to access during emergencies. Plus, they run on polluting fuels that contribute to the warming of the planet.

Battery storage, on the other hand, does more than just protect homes during power outages. It can also save homeowners money on electric bills by storing power to use at times when access to the grid is most expensive. "This is something that a generator will never give you," Martyna said.

For information about battery storage options, homeowners can access EnergySage's free tools, which include competitive installation estimates.

While battery storage requires a heftier upfront investment than a generator, EnergySage has teamed up with electrification company Qmerit to guarantee you the best possible price on home battery storage solutions. Another option for affordable battery backup is Pila, whose plug-and-play batteries cost a fraction of the price of a whole-home backup system.

Combining battery storage with solar is the ultimate money-saving home energy solution since the system produces energy during the day that the battery can then draw from when you need it most. "You're offsetting grid power, protecting yourself from rate increases, and using your own energy," Martyna said.

These systems tend to require a hefty upfront investment, but there are myriad incentives available to homeowners looking to take the plunge. Plus, in just a few years, solar systems pay for themselves.

Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan

Commenters raved about the savings they found by pairing solar with battery storage.

"Having been through several devastating hurricanes, my conclusion is that the ultimate backup is a solar system capable of supporting at least emergency loads continuously," one user wrote.

"I love having solar + battery for our frequent outages instead of messing with generator gas & maintenance, and I save money every day using the battery during peak rate 5-9 p.m., then recharging the next day with solar," another said.

