Homeowner shares 'nerve-racking' experience of racing to snag fleeting solar incentives: 'Down to the wire'

"It looks really good, and production certainly covers our own consumption."

At the end of 2025, many homeowners were rushing to complete their solar panel installations to claim the remaining federal tax incentives.

Yet even today, people are finding clever ways to save on solar, such as using EnergySage's free tools to get quick installation estimates and compare local quotes.

Just before the new year, one homeowner posted a photo of their new solar setup, with the title "Down to the wire."

"Panels up today, but still need electrical completed," the OP shared. "Nerve-racking."

The homeowner's anxiety was up because the clock was ticking to meet the year-end solar installation deadline to qualify for tax incentives. In the comments, the OP wrote that they had their solar panels up and running by the afternoon of Dec. 31.

Even if you weren't able to complete your solar setup by that date, it's still worth exploring your solar options in 2026. Powering your home with clean, renewable solar energy is among the best ways to save on monthly energy bills and protect yourself from rising electricity costs.

As an added benefit, you'll contribute less to environmental pollution and set an example for your neighbors on how to live sustainably, helping improve the air quality in your community.

Even without the 2025 federal tax incentives, EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on a new solar panel installation. It offers a map detailing all available incentives by state that you can still cash in on.

When you pair new solar panels with backup battery storage, you protect yourself from power outages and can save even more money while living off-grid. EnergySage also has a free tool to help you explore your home battery storage options and find competitive installation estimates.

In response to the OP's post about the late-2025 solar installation, people who follow the r/solar subreddit shared their feedback and experiences.

"Congratulations on beating the deadline!" one Reddit user wrote. "That's a good-looking installation, too."

"It looks really good, and production certainly covers our own consumption," another Redditor commented.

"That's how you do it," someone else added.

