Homeowners sound the alarm after federal report reveals the dangers of backup generators: 'Every single year … there's a report of a few people dying'

Someone started a lively Reddit debate after sharing that new federal guidelines for the placement of stationary generators increased the required distance from homes from five feet to 25 feet.

What's happening?

The Redditor explained in the r/Generator subreddit that the Consumer Product Safety Commission recently updated its recommendations after a federal study of carbon monoxide poisonings after Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

They found that carbon monoxide made its way into 105 homes via stationary generators, even though they were placed outside. People in 12 homes became sick as a result.

This started a debate among commenters, with some questioning the necessity of maintaining this distance if the home had a carbon monoxide detector. Others opined that it simply was not practical where they live. Regardless, the risks remain.





"I live in southeast Louisiana and every single year after a storm there's a report of a few people dying from CO poisoning," one commenter added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hundreds of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning each year. Around 114,000 people either visit an emergency department or go to the hospital to be treated. The gas is odorless, tasteless, and invisible, so it is hard to know it's there without a special detector.

What's being done about carbon monoxide poisoning?

Besides following federal recommendations, it's important to make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home. Even better is replacing the need for a generator altogether.

Besides following federal recommendations, it's important to make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home. Even better is replacing the need for a generator altogether.

Solar paired with a battery backup system is a great, safer alternative to traditional power generators.

