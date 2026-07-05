4 high-tech advertisements that left customers seriously annoyed

Imagine a lovely day at the beach and then imagine a large boat just offshore carrying a giant digital billboard blocking your view of the sea.

Advertisements have long shown up in every part of our daily lives, but these days, technology has allowed companies to become much more invasive — and creative — in how they enter our lives.

These examples show four particularly bizarre examples of high-tech ads that left some customers seriously annoyed.

1. Mobile video billboard trucks

Photo Credit: iStock

Although it's imperative that drivers stay focused on the road, these advertisements seem designed specifically to grab their attention.

A box truck with large video advertisements covering three sides is more than just a minor distraction; it features brightly colored, full-motion commercials with sound that could temporarily impair the vision of nearby drivers.



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2. Taking over public beaches

Photo Credit: iStock



A day at the beach generally means relaxing on a towel, looking out over the surf where an endless ocean meets the sky — at least it used to. Of course, there are the occasional planes carrying banners behind them, but those are easy to ignore by just not looking up.

But it's not so easy to ignore a large boat just offshore carrying a giant digital billboard blocking your view of the sea. Even the ocean isn't safe from marketing madness.



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3. Another truck, another screen

Photo Credit: iStock

A trucker snapped a photo of another trucker — or maybe the trucking company — looking to make a little extra scratch. The pic shows a semitruck in front of the one who took the picture with a large, very bright electric ad on the back of the trailer.

While not as egregious as the entire trailer lit up like the Fourth of July, as in the story above, the ad is still meant to grab the attention of other drivers, posing a threat to everyone else on the road.



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4. It's not just trucks

Photo Credit: iStock



A truck driver on a highway captured dashcam footage of another moving advertisement, but this one wasn't affixed to the side of a large trailer. Instead, a large LED screen was connected to the back of an SUV, showing video advertisements with writing and a phone number that other travelers are presumably supposed to either remember or write down.

Traveling along a forested highway like this, there can't be an argument that this ad isn't meant specifically to attract the attention of other drivers.



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