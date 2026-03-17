Traveler records absurd trend taking over public beaches: 'This is so unnecessary'

"It was interfering with my relaxation, for a couple of reasons."

It didn't take an experienced "Where's Waldo?" player to find out what didn't belong in a mostly pristine beach with light blue water and gentle waves.

As a frustrated user posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, a boat towing a digital advertisement stuck out like a sore thumb.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The clip shows a High Noon hard seltzer advertisement, detracting from what should be a relaxing day at the beach. Making matters worse is that it's a digital advertisement, which switches to a deep-sea fishing plug soon after.

"Anyone else tired of being advertised to 24/7?" the OP asked of the community.

That was certainly the case, based on the spirited response. If you're going to the beach, you probably want a break from both screens and the advertisements that dominate them. A digital ad prevents you from accomplishing either goal, even if you put away your phone and try to concentrate on nature.

As ads become more pervasive, they're becoming increasingly distracting and difficult to avoid. From beaches to school buses, no area is safe from their penetration. Moving digital ads are everywhere in cities, neighborhoods, and roadways with seemingly little concern for safety or aesthetics.

This constant focus on selling things can lead to unrestrained consumption. That's not only bad for consumers who buy things they don't need or can't afford, but it's also bad for the planet. It can mean excess pollution and waste in creating new things that quickly get discarded to landfills.

Excessive advertising doesn't just harsh the vibes; it can also make consumers unhappy as they focus on what they don't have, as the Harvard Business Review detailed. Redditors used the comments to highlight their growing frustration with unwanted ads.

"I was on a beach in Florida a few days ago and a plane was circling overhead all day dragging an enormous banner advertising Shark Week," one shared. "It was interfering with my relaxation, for a couple of reasons."

"This is so unnecessary," a Redditor opined.

"I would never spend a dime on a product advertised this way," a user suggested.

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