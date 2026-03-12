  • Business Business

Trucker captures photo of startling trend taking over roads: '[As if it] wasn't distracting enough'

"Honestly, sometimes trucking companies bring this crap on themselves."

by Laurelle Stelle

Photo Credit: iStock

A trucker on Reddit snapped a photo when they encountered an incredibly distracting new form of advertising while on the highway.

They posted about their find in the r/Truckers subreddit. "First time seeing an advertisement screen on the back," they said about the photo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows another truck in front of them, going about its deliveries. However, unlike the other trucks on the road, this one sports a large, upright electronic screen on the back. The photo is too blurry to make out the text being displayed, but judging by the business logo near the center, it appears to be an ad.

It might be this trucker's first time seeing this phenomenon, but this isn't the only time it has appeared. Another trucker posting in the same forum shared a video of a similar screen, this one being carried by a smaller vehicle and cycling through multiple ads.

Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly common to spot electronic ads in unlikely places, including bathroom urinals and gas station pumps. These ads frustrate viewers who are stuck seeing paid content, not to mention the waste and overconsumption they promote.

When found on moving vehicles, however, they create a whole class of other problems: They lead to distracted driving, which is a major road hazard. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warned that distracted driving, such as driving while looking at the screen of your phone, causes accidents and led to over 3,000 deaths in 2023.

If looking at a phone screen is that dangerous when driving, is it any less dangerous to look at a lit screen outside the car?

Commenters hated the display.

"Just when the road wasn't distracting enough," griped one user.

"It'll stop when the truck gets rear ended and the car driver sues the carrier," predicted another commenter cynically. "Honestly, sometimes trucking companies bring this crap on themselves."

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider