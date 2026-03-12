Trucker captures photo of startling trend taking over roads: '[As if it] wasn't distracting enough'

A trucker on Reddit snapped a photo when they encountered an incredibly distracting new form of advertising while on the highway.

They posted about their find in the r/Truckers subreddit. "First time seeing an advertisement screen on the back," they said about the photo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows another truck in front of them, going about its deliveries. However, unlike the other trucks on the road, this one sports a large, upright electronic screen on the back. The photo is too blurry to make out the text being displayed, but judging by the business logo near the center, it appears to be an ad.

It might be this trucker's first time seeing this phenomenon, but this isn't the only time it has appeared. Another trucker posting in the same forum shared a video of a similar screen, this one being carried by a smaller vehicle and cycling through multiple ads.

Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly common to spot electronic ads in unlikely places, including bathroom urinals and gas station pumps. These ads frustrate viewers who are stuck seeing paid content, not to mention the waste and overconsumption they promote.

When found on moving vehicles, however, they create a whole class of other problems: They lead to distracted driving, which is a major road hazard. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warned that distracted driving, such as driving while looking at the screen of your phone, causes accidents and led to over 3,000 deaths in 2023.

If looking at a phone screen is that dangerous when driving, is it any less dangerous to look at a lit screen outside the car?

Commenters hated the display.

"Just when the road wasn't distracting enough," griped one user.

"It'll stop when the truck gets rear ended and the car driver sues the carrier," predicted another commenter cynically. "Honestly, sometimes trucking companies bring this crap on themselves."

