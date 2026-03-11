Trucker shares dashcam footage of concerning trend taking over roads: 'This has to be illegal'

A frustrated truck driver posted on Reddit to share dashcam footage of the road hazard created by a new form of advertising.

"I hope this doesn't become normalized," said the original poster, sharing their video in r/Truckers.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video, taken on a highway, shows a car passing the truck in the left lane. Attached to its rear bumper is a large LED screen, which is powered on and cycling through a series of images. While it is difficult to make out the details in the video, they appear to be ads.

"This has to be illegal right? I don't think you can have any light sources facing backward on the road," said a commenter.

Sadly, while it might be illegal, it is just one more example of how electronic ads are creeping into more and more aspects of our daily lives. They are turning up at gas pumps, on urinals, and sometimes on moving vehicles.

Besides being just plain obnoxious, these ads lead to multiple problems. They can encourage overspending and waste as well as, in the case of those on the road, lead to distracted driving.

"Sorry officer I was reading the ad," said one commenter, putting a humorous spin on a grim possibility.

Given that distracted driving killed over 3,000 people in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it is more than a distant possibility.

Meanwhile, while this video took place during the day, commenters were quick to point out that the effect would be different at night.

"I've seen those box trucks where all sides were a lit up screen with ads, absolutely blinding at night. Seemed like pure hazard to me," said one user.

However, everyday people can push back by avoiding products that are advertised this way.

