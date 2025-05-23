Traveler captures rare look inside futuristic high-speed train redefining public transit: 'This is a must-see'

"I wish we had high-speed rail here in the U.S."

If you have ever tried to take a long-distance train in the United States, you know they aren't the pinnacles of speed or efficiency. But one TikToker showed off the luxury of high-speed rail while traveling in China.

Roger Wu (@rogerwu_georgedeco) is a content creator with more than 2 million followers on TikTok. In one clip, they describe what it's like to travel via high-speed train. The video starts with them entering the train station, going through security, and then quickly buying a bottle of water. To make your train travel even more efficient, consider bringing your own reusable water bottle.

After finding and boarding their train, they show off some of the amenities in their fancy business-class seat. They are given complimentary slippers, the seat has wireless phone charging, and it reclines fully for a nap. Following a short rest, an attendant brings them some snacks and a drink. After walking around and filming some other areas of the train for viewers, Roger arrives at their destination. They add in the clip and the caption: "This is a must-see spot when you come to China."

An article by HowStuffWorks broke down some of the many benefits of train travel. High-speed trains can cut down on pollution by reducing congestion and the number of cars on the road. "Fewer cars in the city centers means more space for people," meaning certain areas may become more walkable.

While high-speed rail may still be far off in the U.S., there are some brewing plans. The New York Times reported, "Projects across the country, from Washington State to Texas, suggest a growing enthusiasm for faster train service."

People were excited to see just how nice this train experience was and shared their enthusiasm in the comments.

One person said, "God, I wish we had high-speed rail here in the U.S."

"I got to ride the high-speed rail back in 2019!! It was so cool and comfy," wrote another train lover.

Someone else added, "Very good."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.