Viral footage taken aboard Chinese high-speed rail wows viewers from around the world: 'Felt like an ultra luxury car'

If you've ever watched auto racing, two things are abundantly clear: Those vehicles are fast, and those vehicles are loud.

But imagine being able to go as fast as a Formula One car for your everyday commute, and having it be so quiet that several people around you are comfortably sleeping.

That's the reality shown by a Reddit user who shared a video from a high-speed Chinese train, traveling at nearly 220 miles per hour. The video quickly gained thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from amazed viewers.

"This train is a technological MONSTER," said one commenter, who had also recently taken a ride on a Chinese high-speed train. "No vibration and quiet as idle! Felt like an ultra luxury car."

The video shows a handful of people in nearby seats, most of whom appear to be sound asleep. It then pans to the window, where local countryside and a few buildings zoom past.

These trains aren't just fast and quiet. They're also remarkably smooth, as evidenced by another recent popular video that showed a coin standing on its side while a train zoomed along.

Other social media accounts have highlighted how affordable and easy to use these railways are, often being the fastest and cheapest way to travel between cities in China. And just like other public transportation options, these trains create less pollution per passenger than driving gas-powered cars.

True high-speed rail doesn't yet exist in the United States, but that may change soon. Brightline, which already offers a Miami-to-Orlando train that travels up to 130 miles per hour, aims to build a Southern California-to-Las Vegas line, and the California High-Speed Rail Authority plans to build a railway that connects Southern California and the Bay Area.

But for now, Americans who want to experience the thrill of high-speed rail will need to travel overseas to do so — a fact that wasn't lost on many of this Reddit post's commenters.

"It blows my mind that we don't have a real functional and reliable rail system between major cities," one commenter wrote. "A high speed train that ran from Boston to DC, hitting the stops in-between, would be huge."

