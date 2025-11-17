Couple shares eye-opening video after traveling on high-speed train: 'Going by very, very quickly'

TikTok couple Settle down in China (@settle.in.china) documented their 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) trip from Shanghai to Beijing, China, and at top speeds around 200 kilometers per hour (124 mph), they estimated that the trip would take around six hours.

After sleeping for the first four hours of the trip, the pair woke up and showed a bit of the scenery and said that the trip was "going by very, very quickly."

@settle.in.china When a foreign couple experiences China's high-speed rail for the first time ♬ 原聲 - Settle down in China

At €73 (about $84), the high-speed train was the least expensive method of travel between the two cities, and the couple reported that it was comfortable and efficient.

Train travel is also one of the most eco-friendly ways to travel. The high-speed trains in China produce less air pollution per passenger than cars or planes. China has also designed a train made from carbon fiber that reduces energy consumption due to its lighter weight, and some use alternative fuel to reduce the environmental impact even further.

High-speed train travel is a popular and efficient way to travel in Asia and Europe, transporting both work commuters and tourists quickly, comfortably, and efficiently while having minimal impact on the environment.

High-speed trains are primarily powered by electricity, so this method of travel does not rely on fuel that produces planet-warming pollution, which means traveling a long distance by train rather than plane or car reduces travelers' impact on the environment, especially since the passenger capacity is so large. Exploring public transportation options that offer convenience can also help minimize your impact on the planet.

The most difficult part of the trip for the TikTokers seemed to be retrieving their bags from the overhead storage compartment. Even the ticketing process was easy, as there was no need for a separate ticket. The train ticket was linked to their passports.

Though there was some debate among commenters on the video about how fast the train could travel, most agreed that it was a great way to go.

"China is not an [underdeveloped] country anymore," one TikToker said.

"We are heading to China," another shared. "Getting excited!"

One commenter thought the trip was "a good deal!"

