Traveler shares helpful tips after solo trip on high-speed train: 'As simple as that'

"Thanks so much for sharing."

If you're visiting China and want to try out the high-speed trains, you might be wondering how to book tickets and select the best ride.

No worries, though, because TikTok user iamfallingfeathers (@iamfallingfeathers) shared a step-by-step video that details how to book passage on one of China's high-speed rails.

@iamfallingfeathers How to book and take the High Speed Rail in China ♬ Old Film - Kairo Vibe

The uploader explained in the video, "I like to use trip.com because it's easy, and it's in English," and demonstrated how to use the website to book your train ride, how to scan your passport once at the train station, and even how to locate the correct gate for your train.

Iamfallingfeathers concluded the video with the statement: "It's as simple as that."

Because China's high-speed rail is one of the best ways to get around when traveling the country, this easy-to-understand video explanation makes utilizing this method of travel much simpler.

With high-speed rail, tourists can travel in China far more quickly than they would if they were traveling by car, regular train, or even a plane, as high-speed trains can travel anywhere from 120 to 240 mph.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

Plus, because the rail line is extensive, covering around 28,000 miles, visitors should be able to get to most of the places they want to (everyday commuters and locals reap these benefits, too).

High-speed trains offer other advantages, as well, such as more comfortable travel and the creation of far less air pollution than other travel methods, which allows travelers to breathe more easily. Additionally, these trains use less oil than other forms of travel, further reducing pollution in China and leaving communities healthier.

While many fellow TikTokers had further questions about high-speed rail travel in China, such as how far in advance to book tickets and whether they needed to book in advance or could purchase them at the train station, one person simply expressed their gratitude and commented: "Thanks so much for sharing."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.