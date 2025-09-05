Traveler reveals unbelievable perks of first-class ride on high-speed train: 'It blew me away'

Many people have taken a train before, but not like this. A TikTok creator recently shared her ride on one of China's high-speed trains.

Vivian (@wisteria_voyage) highlights what it's like to travel in business class on the country's lightning-fast rail system. Before boarding, she relaxes in a lounge with drinks and snacks. When she steps inside, staff guide her straight to her seat.

#explorechina #chinahighspeedtrain #chinatrip #visitchina ♬ The Luxury Lounge - Cassiopeia @wisteria_voyage Read our true story in this train ride ⬇️ and why we are so glad we took the business class!! Somehow we left our backpack with our laptop and camera gear in the lounge… and didn't realize until we were almost in Chongqing 😱 We jumped out of our seats and told the train staff. Within minutes, they had the train captain help us get in touch with the station. Even though I didn't have a Chinese number, she helped coordinate everything. Later that afternoon, I got a message from Chongqing Station and they found our backpack 🙏 I thought I'd have to go all the way back to pick it up… but they offered to send it to our hotel. It arrived the next morning. Total courier cost? $3. Nothing's lost of course !! China's high-speed rail system is seriously next level 🧡 #Chinatravel

"It blew me away," Vivian said, describing the cabin as comfortable and services as efficient. The seats recline fully, each comes with a reading light and wireless charging spot, and you can even order food through an app and have it delivered. The ride feels more like a flight, except without the airport stress.

The experience went beyond luxury seating. Vivian explained how she accidentally left a backpack with a laptop and camera gear at the station. With staff help, the bag was recovered and shipped to her hotel the next morning for just $3. "Nothing's lost of course!!" she wrote.

This story resonates because it shows how high-speed rail can make daily life easier. Less hassle, less waiting around, and smoother trips for travelers. It also helps the planet — trains use less energy per passenger than planes or cars, cutting down on harmful pollution while keeping people connected.

Other recent stories show just how far this technology is spreading. A line in Florida is making waves by connecting Miami and Orlando in just a few hours, while an Australian company tested its electric Infinity Train, which trekked nearly 685 miles without needing a recharge. And back in China, another video showed a journey from Beijing to Shanghai — over 800 miles — took only four hours.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

High-speed trains might not be everywhere, but this clip shows why so many people hope they will be.

"I would love to," one TikTok commenter wrote.

Another added a single word: "Fancy."

A third summed up the vibe with "I love this."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



