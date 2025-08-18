Traveler shares 'premium' ride aboard one of America's fastest trains: 'I like [it] so much better than flying'

"It was good to just sit down and relax."

A popular South Florida influencer said using a high-tech train is "the best decision I ever made" and that she'll never drive from Miami to Orlando again.

In the video, TikToker simplysashanoel (@simplysashanoel) documented her trip between the two cities on Brightline, a private train that runs between several of Florida's biggest cities.

The ride takes a little over three hours and can cost as little as $59, making it shorter than driving and cheaper than flying. The TikToker upgraded to a premium ticket, which cost about $109 but came with pre-trip lounge access, plus free food and drink.

"Honestly, this was a 10 out of 10 experience," she said.

It was a better trip for the environment than driving or flying as well.

Brightline uses diesel-electric trains that create fewer emissions than trains that are fully powered by dirty energy sources. The company estimated in 2023 that its service was keeping roughly 3 million cars off roads each year and reducing carbon pollution by nearly 80,000 tons annually.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Its train stations also feature solar energy and charging stations for electric vehicles, and the company said it has planted more than 3,000 native trees along its railway to further reduce its carbon footprint.

Brightline's Florida service began in 2023. It has begun work on a second line, called Brightline West, which will connect Southern California and Las Vegas with true high-speed rail, reaching speeds up to 200 miles per hour. That service will be fully electric and emission-free, using what the company calls "the greenest trains in America."

In her video, simplysashanoel said she typically drives between Miami and Orlando but that taking the train gave her some time to work and considerably less stress.

"It was good to just sit down and relax," she said. "I also got a chance to take in the views. I usually don't get a chance to do that if I'm driving from Miami to Orlando."

Many commenters agreed with her review, saying they also love taking Brightline for the ease and environmental benefits.

"I like the Brightline so much better than flying!" one commenter wrote.

"Literally so much better than driving," another added.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.