Commuter reveals incredible perks after riding over 800 miles on high-speed train: 'So cheap and clean and fast'

TikToker Silvia (@silviasunw) took the high-speed train from Beijing to Shanghai and documented how easy and quick the whole trip was, being that it took four hours to go more than 800 miles.

In the video, she says the train is "so cheap and clean and fast." She gets coffee at the station, finds her platform, and works on her laptop during the ride.

She tells viewers to get to the station early since these are massive stations, and they even have shops and restaurants. The train cabin looks clean and spacious in the video, and she says her ticket cost about $90, which is the current price range for this route.

High-speed rail systems release significantly less planet-warming pollution per passenger than air travel, especially on busy routes like Beijing to Shanghai. These trains are running on electricity, and when carrying large numbers of passengers, they become one of the most efficient travel options available.

Countries like France, Spain, and Japan have expanded their high-speed rail systems. In France, after introducing the high-speed rail between Paris and Lyon, air travel on that route declined by more than half, as per the International Transport Forum.

China now has the largest high-speed rail network in the world, with over 45,000 kilometers (27,962 miles) as of 2023, per the China State Railway Group. The trains regularly reach speeds of 400 kilometers per hour (248 miles per hour), and cities across the country are connected by routes that make long-distance travel easier for both commuters and tourists. The network has helped reduce short-haul flight traffic.

Commenters were impressed with Silvia's video.

"Wow, the train is so fast," said one. "In my country, it's a joke, 30-60 km and only on some portions is higher but not with much."

"That's actually quite convenient," wrote another. "Train station where I live [has] a place to buy smokes, food and that's it."

