Europe is in trouble as continent warms twice as fast as rest of world

"Each year we see more records being broken."

The recent annual European State of the Climate report showed that Europe has warmed nearly twice as fast as the rest of the world, leaving scientists reinforcing the need for urgent action.

As detailed by The New York Times, this new report — issued by the World Meteorological Organization and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts — showed that at least 95% of Europe experienced above-average annual temperatures in 2025.

Over the last three decades, the continent saw its annual average temperature rise by 0.56 degrees Celsius (about 1 degree Fahrenheit), compared to a worldwide increase of 0.27 degrees Celsius (about 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

"Europe is the fastest-warming continent, and the impacts are already severe," said Florian Pappenberger, the director general of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, according to the Times.

Europe is more susceptible to warming weather due to its proximity to the fastest-warming area on the planet — the Arctic — Liz Bentley, the head of Britain's Royal Meteorological Society, explained.

The effects of elevated temperatures on Europe have been significant. Wildfires scorched more than a million hectares (nearly 250 million acres) of land, marking a record high. Glaciers lost mass, and snow cover was below average.

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"Each year we see more records being broken and more extreme weather events as our climate continues to warm," Bentley wrote in an email, according to the Times. "The amplified warming in the Arctic is of concern not just for the Arctic region but for the rest of the world."

Scientists have indicated that rising global temperatures are largely due to human activity, and burning polluting energy sources like coal, oil, and gas. Earth's natural systems are struggling to adapt, and if current trends continue, extreme weather events such as heatwaves, wildfires, and floods could become more frequent and severe.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods, affecting public health, community safety, and economic stability.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service at the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said the report "paints a stark picture," according to the Times, and stated that "the pace of climate change demands more urgent action."

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