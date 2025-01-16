Study uncovers simple secret to low-cost temperature control in historic homes: 'They perform way better than we expect'

"All the considered scenarios can contribute to energy savings."

Opening the windows is a simple way to lower indoor temperatures. That's how large historic structures such as fortresses and cathedrals operated before HVAC existed.

To figure out the most efficient way to ventilate large historic buildings without central climate control, researchers from Drexel University put six natural ventilation methods to the test, Tech Xplore reported.

Their findings, published in the journal Energy and Buildings in April 2024, provided key insights on naturally and effectively cooling larger structures in hot climates. The cherry on top? It doesn't break the bank, as opening the windows is free.

The team of researchers designed six cooling scenarios, each tested during one day in the spring and one day in the summer:

1. No natural ventilation;

2. Ventilation with openings at full capacity;

3. Ventilation with openings at half capacity;

4. Cross ventilation (open windows on opposite sides);

5. Stack ventilation (ventilating the hot air that rises through high openings and letting cool air through lower openings);

6. Night flush ventilation (using cool air from the nighttime to flush out warm air from a building).

"All the considered scenarios can contribute to energy savings in both seasons, especially in spring, with cross ventilation being the most efficient strategy," said Antonio Martinez-Molina, who is leading the research, per Tech Xplore.

On top of existing shading devices such as porches, roof overhangs, and awnings, features such as large windows and high ceilings can improve air circulation and lower indoor temperatures. The study's findings also suggested replacing wood with materials that can absorb and store heat such as limestone and brick.

"Taking into consideration modern-day expectations, most [historic homes] are not comfortable buildings—but they perform way better than we expect," Martinez-Molina said, per Tech Xplore.

Natural ventilation is a no-cost, no-carbon, and effective way to keep homes cool, reducing energy usage and lowering utility bills.

Modern architects are also designing building structures — net-zero homes — completely powered by nature and renewable energy. For example, architect Kirsty Maguire designed a stunning home powered by solar and insulated with breathable natural fibers. The house keeps impressively warm, even in subzero temperatures.

Architect Stew Roberts built a beautiful net-zero home that blends in with nature, possessing abundant insulation and efficient cooling technology that pulls fresh air in and cycles stale air and moisture out.

By leaning into nature's power and renewable energy sources, we could see more climate-resilient homes in the face of more extreme weather events.

