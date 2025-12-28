Homeowner shares honest experience surviving -36 degree cold snap with a heat pump: 'It's a 113-year-old farm house'

"I never shut them off all winter."

A Reddit post showing real electricity data from a winter that hit minus-36 degrees Fahrenheit is giving homeowners a clearer picture of what heat pumps can actually handle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post comes from a homeowner in rural Manitoba who installed two 18,000 British thermal unit Senville mini-split heat pumps last fall and decided to closely monitor how they performed through an unusually cold season.

Instead of relying on estimates or manufacturer claims, they logged month-by-month energy use for both the mini splits and their electric furnace from November 2024 through October 2025.

The systems were installed primarily for heating and left running all winter.





"I basically installed them for heating and I never shut them off all winter," the homeowner wrote, adding that they "ran perfectly" even at minus-38 degrees Celsius (about minus-36 degrees Fahrenheit). Even during deep freezes, the electric furnace only kicked on during defrost cycles or brief top-ups when temperatures dropped below minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit with heavy wind. By February the mini splits were still doing most of the work.

For homeowners watching energy costs climb year after year, the post hits on something bigger than one winter in Canada: Upgrading your heating and cooling system can dramatically change how predictable your bills feel, even in extreme conditions.

Heat pumps are often discussed as a mild-climate HVAC solution, but real-world examples like this challenge that assumption.

Tools like TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options and potential savings if you're exploring a heat pump for your home. The free tool breaks down how switching to a more efficient HVAC or heat pump system could cut your energy bills by up to 50%, while factoring in climate, home size, and available incentives.

In the Reddit thread, many commenters were surprised by the numbers and supposed savings.

"3 MegaWh for a heatpump alone!.. Bro must own a whole hotel," one person joked, prompting the homeowner to clarify.



"It's a 113 year old farm house that's about 3000 sq ft… heat goes up the stairs to the second floor with the help of ceiling fans," they explained.

Others focused on the usefulness of the data the OP shared.

"Great data, thanks! We're going into our first winter with ours," wrote one commenter.

"Holy cow your electrical rates are good," added another.

