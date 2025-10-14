Homeowner gets real about energy costs after two freezing winters with a heat pump: 'See if it broke the bank'

"Try it for yourself. See what happens."

A utility bill budget cruncher has evidence that thermostat toggling may be a wasted effort for heat pump owners.

The YouTuber (@HouseBarons) posted an eight-minute clip breaking down the details of two cold winters' worth of data. During the second winter, he left the thermostat at a constant temperature, even on the coldest day that hit minus 9 degrees, according to his records.

The goal was "to see if it broke the bank," the homeowner, who is part of a family team of house renovators, said.

The result was a modest increase of around $73 from the prior winter, when he had adjusted the thermostat up and down to try to maximize efficiency. The second winter was also a little colder, accounting for some of the jump.

"We only spent a little bit more," the homeowner said in the clip. He added that keeping the home at a steady temperature day and night kept everything inside it, including the floors and furniture, at the same warmth. This prevented the heat pump from having to play catch-up and provided constant comfort.

Heat pumps are a great HVAC upgrade that uses electricity, pressurized refrigerants, and a compressor to move hot air inside or outside of the house, depending on the time of year. There are numerous kinds, including popular ductless mini-splits, according to the U.S. Department of Energy and Energy Star. Trusted brands such as Mitsubishi make it easy to find the right one for your home.

The Energy Information Administration reported that more than half of an average home's energy is used for heating and cooling, so an efficient upgrade can be a big money-saver. In fact, the International Energy Agency said that the latest models are up to five times more efficient than gas boilers.

That makes heat pumps a win for the planet, too, thanks to reduced air pollution production. The planet-warming fumes are linked to extreme heat that could make some places uninhabitable, according to NASA. The severe temperatures are even contributing to higher grocery prices in parts of the world.

Heat pumps can keep your home comfortable in any season, even in very cold climates, Mitsubishi expert Dave Hazel said. He noted in a separate YouTube clip that the latest tech is far better performing than units from decades ago. Mitsubishi's team can match you with a trained professional in your area to install a unit that's right for your climate.

Heat pump tax breaks worth up to $2,000 expire Dec. 31, so fast action can secure you an even better deal.

Once installed, you can start tinkering with the thermostat to fine-tune the climate control that works for you.

"Try it for yourself. See what happens," the energy-savvy YouTuber posting for HouseBarons said in the clip.

"Try it for yourself. See what happens," the energy-savvy YouTuber posting for HouseBarons said in the clip.