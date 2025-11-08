Energy expert dispels the most widespread misconceptions about high-tech heat pumps: 'Myths are everywhere'

Experts can help remove much of the complexity from the process.

Sheffield, England, heat pump expert Mick Wall is using personal experience to disprove falsehoods that are circulating like an uncomfortable draft sputtered by an aging HVAC system.

"Myths are everywhere," Wall, who is entering his fourth winter with a heat pump, wrote.

The units are the ultimate HVAC upgrade because they are much more efficient than other systems, especially old ones. The U.S. Department of Energy said they can reduce your electricity use for heating by up to 75%. Efficiency is important, as Energy Star reported that about half of a home's power is needed for heating and cooling.

Wall said the tech is easy to use and requires little tinkering after installation.

"In our house, I never touch the controls," he wrote, touting a constant, comfortable temperature.

They are quiet, with a low purr no louder than most other household appliances. When running, the ambient sound blends into the background, the expert added.

Heat pumps use a compressor, pipes, heat exchangers, and refrigerants to move heat from inside or outside the house, depending on the season, making them great for AC, too. There are several types, including popular ductless mini-splits, according to the International Energy Agency and the DOE.

Mitsubishi's expert team will assist in finding the right setup for your house, as well as a professional installer. The insight removes much of the complexity from the process.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

This Old House reported that heat pumps can cost between $1,500 for a cost-effective mini-split and $30,000 for other types, depending on size. Mitsubishi can help you navigate all the turns to find the most sensible one for your situation, all while leveraging up to $2,000 in tax breaks that expire on Dec. 31.

Wall's home was built in 1930, demonstrating that heat pumps are effective even in older dwellings. A reliable installer is important to ensure maximum efficiency. Mitsubishi expert Dave Hazel said in a YouTube clip that modern technology makes the units efficient in practically any climate, working well even at subzero temperatures.

Adding insulation to your home is a good idea that can save you hundreds of dollars a year in energy costs, regardless of your HVAC system. Tax breaks of up to $1,200 can help with the expense, but they also expire at the end of the year, according to NPR.

However, Wall said insulation upgrades aren't mandatory for a heat pump, even in a nearly century-old home like his dwelling.

"Most homes can take a heat pump without major insulation work," Wall wrote, countering another common misconception.

All of the upgrades also reduce heat-trapping pollution by using less electricity and mitigating the use of dirty energy. NASA experts said that planet warming linked to the fumes could soon make some places uninhabitable. Intense heat waves are impacting livestock behavior and grocery prices, among other repercussions.

In Sheffield, Wall said his HVAC upgrade has been an all-around benefit for his home, saving him money and reducing pollution.

"It's been more efficient, cheaper to run than our old boiler, and it's helped cut our carbon emissions," he wrote.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.