Homeowner left confused after three contractors all 'beg' him not to make high-tech HVAC upgrade: 'Can [someone] help me understand?'

"Your house sounds like it's not quite ready."

A northeast Ohio homeowner had their heart set on a heat pump but didn't understand why three contractors were "begging" them to avoid the high-tech upgrade.

The buzz surrounding heat pumps is no surprise, considering that energy prices are skyrocketing. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, heating and cooling account for more than half of an average American household's energy usage, meaning these energy-efficient wonders are one of the best ways to slash electricity bills.

The homeowner explained on Reddit that they'd been "hearing about heat pumps" for more than a year and believed one of these systems "seemed like a good fit for my house."

However, every salesperson they talked to tried to talk them out of installing a heat pump. They said the cost-effective mini-splits the poster was eyeing were "out of the question" and warned they'd need a backup furnace to ensure a comfortable environment in the winter.





"Can you help me understand?" the poster asked the r/HeatPumps subreddit.

While it's true the heat pumps of yesteryear struggled under certain conditions, the heat pumps of today are a very different matter and much more advanced — you just need to find the right system for your situation. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand what works for your home and save up to 50% on your energy bills with your new energy-efficient HVAC.

Other Reddit users were also suspicious of the contractors' outright dismissal of heat pumps. But many offered sage advice to help the homeowner make the most of their installation, as the original poster revealed that their insulation and weatherproofing may also need an upgrade.

"Maybe a compromise," one commenter suggested. "... Start working on windows, insulation, air sealing, ductwork, service amps, etc. Then you can think about adding a central heat pump to do most of the work, or add more mini splits. Your house sounds like it's not quite ready."

