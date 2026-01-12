Woman demonstrates simple trick to slash heating bills this winter: 'I used to waste so much money'

As winter sets in, even small drafts can drive up heating bills — especially in apartments or older homes where windows aren't perfectly sealed. However, one online creator found a simple solution that made a noticeable difference almost overnight.

The scoop

The hack comes from TikTok creator Leigh - Financial Freedom (@financiallyfreeleigh), who explains that she first learned about plastic window insulation kits from her "work dad." Once she tried them, she says she's used them every winter since.

"I used to waste so much money on heating bills because my apartment windows were letting in every single gust of winter wind," she says in the video. With the kits, Leigh says her apartment stays noticeably warmer, and her heating bills dropped dramatically.

Plastic insulation kits are widely available, usually costing a couple of bucks per window — far less than the cost of running a heater harder all winter long. It includes a clear plastic sheet and double-sided tape. You apply the tape around the window frame and just press the plastic into place to create a seal. Leigh also shows how to use a hair dryer to get rid of the wrinkles. The nearly-invisible barrier seals gaps and prevents cold air from leaking inside.

How it's helping

By reducing drafts, the kit helps retain heat, which can lower overall energy use and cut heating costs during colder months. For renters who can't replace windows or make permanent upgrades, this is an accessible workaround.

From an environmental perspective, using less heat means burning less fuel or drawing less electricity from the grid, which helps reduce pollution from your home.

That said, some commenters pointed out that these kits are typically single-use plastic. For homeowners trying to use less plastic, sustainable alternatives mentioned include insulation blinds, heavy or thermal curtains, or even tightly fitted blankets — all options that can be reused year after year, saving money and waste.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to weigh in on the hack.

"We do this in Alaska and it makes a huge difference," one person shared.

Another added, "That tape is really sticky, if you rent use blue painters tape to save paint/wood finish!!!"

One commenter had a more sustainable, long-term suggestion: "I would look into insulation blinds like honeycomb/ cellular shades! They help with insulation so you stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer and you don't have to keep installing these every year."

