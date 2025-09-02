Clever homeowner shares money-saving hack to keep house cool during summer: 'Great thinking'

Keeping your home cool in the summer can be an expensive endeavor, but one clever person repurposed a surprising item that made a huge impact.

The scoop

One Redditor shared their home cooling experiment with the folks on r/Frugal, giving a hot (or maybe cool) tip. They explained that on hot summer days, this method has significantly reduced the number of days they have had to use their air conditioner.

"My solution is: use car shields," they wrote. "You know the ones you put in the windshield of your car to keep it cooler. Using this method, I've only had the AC on twice this year."

The OP also explained that they have tried other methods, like applying aluminum foil to their windows to reflect the sun and using blankets to help insulate. They found car shields to be far more effective, easier to use, cheaper, and reusable.

How it's helping

Simple tips like this can lower your energy use and monthly bills. According to Direct Energy, heating and cooling can account for more than 50% of your energy bill.

This tip limits the amount of sunlight entering your home, meaning it is less likely to get those scorching rays. Insulated shades and blackout curtains can serve similar purposes and can help keep heat in during the winter months.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Making sure your home is well sealed can also help keep the cool air in or out, depending on the season. Using weather strips, insulation, and door stops can weatherize your home and limit drafts from disrupting your climate control.

If you want to make a bold investment that could lead to $0 electric bills, consider solar panels. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to learn about your options and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

If you're not quite ready for the switch to solar, upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump can also help you save an average of nearly $400 per year on energy costs. Mitsubishi has a free tool to help you figure out what type might work best for your home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters added some of their own cooling hacks and admired the OP's ingenuity.

"Great thinking," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "I use solar mylar blankets. 99c is enough to cover a large picture window."

Another Redditor added, "Genius!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.