County drops data center pause and pushes emergency ban after heated hearing

The turnout was large enough that some attendees had to remain outside.

Officials in Harford County, Maryland, have shifted course on data centers after a packed public hearing drew strong opposition from residents.

Instead of advancing a temporary pause, council members withdrew that proposal and turned to emergency legislation aimed at banning data centers outright.

What happened?

According to CBS News, more than 40 people registered to speak at the Harford County hearing May 19. Residents reportedly lined up outside the building around 20 minutes before it started. The turnout was large enough that some attendees had to remain outside.

Council members were weighing a temporary halt on new data center projects while they considered future regulation. But as speaker after speaker urged lawmakers to take a harder line, the council withdrew that bill and moved ahead with emergency legislation for a total ban on the facilities.

Many residents said they did not want data centers anywhere in the county, but there was some pushback. Bill Vasilakopoulos, who wants to build an AI data center on his property in Joppa, urged officials to adopt stricter regulations instead.

"Set strong local standards instead of a moratorium or a ban," Vasilakopoulos said, per CBS News. "This is the difference between panic and policy."

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Why are data centers so polarizing?

Data centers can bring investment and tax revenue, which is why some speakers argued against a complete ban. But opponents often worry about land use, noise, traffic, and how large industrial projects may change a community's character.

AI tools rely on data centers to process and store huge amounts of information, but data centers rely heavily on the energy grid to power their functions.

That relationship is complicated: AI can help improve forecasting, optimize clean energy systems, and support more efficient operations. But the facilities that power it can consume large amounts of electricity and water and create grid stress and higher utility costs. Many people also have concerns about their security, misuse, and unintended social impacts.

People everywhere are thinking about who bears the costs and who benefits as AI infrastructure expands. What's happening in Harford County is just one example of what public opinion can do to shape data center projects.

Is a total ban the answer?

As previously mentioned, some people want to allow data centers under strict local rules instead of a moratorium or blanket prohibition. That could include stronger oversight and limits that address community concerns if officials revisit the issue later.

For residents anywhere, the most immediate opportunity for impact is local civic participation. Public hearings and council meetings can determine whether projects move forward, are restricted, or are stopped. With additional action expected June 9, as CBS News noted, the debate in Harford County is far from over.

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