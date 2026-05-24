Meta axes 8,000 jobs and pours billions more into AI

Meta is laying off about 8,000 workers even as it ramps up spending on artificial intelligence, highlighting a broader shift across the tech industry as companies are cutting jobs while investing heavily in the computing power needed to build AI.

What makes this moment stand out is the contrast with Meta's last major round of layoffs. In 2022, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company had overhired, and he took responsibility for the decision to lay off staffers. This time, Meta is presenting the cuts differently — as part of a drive toward greater efficiency, all meant to help fund its growing AI ambitions.

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According to CNBC, Meta is set to begin cutting about 10% of its staff, or roughly 8,000 jobs. CNBC also reported that the company has stopped plans to hire for about 6,000 additional open roles. The move comes after earlier 2026 reductions, including around 1,000 Reality Labs roles in January and several hundred more in March.

At the same time, CNBC also noted that Meta recently lifted its 2026 capital expenditure outlook by as much as $10 billion, to a possible $145 billion, as it expands AI infrastructure.

In an internal message cited by CNBC, Meta said the layoffs were part of "our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we're making."

That is a clear departure from Zuckerberg's message in late 2022, when he said, "I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that," after announcing layoffs that year.

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Why is this concerning?

Anxiety inside the company appears to be growing. CNBC reported that current and former employees say many workers fear additional layoffs later this year. Employee sentiment has also reportedly fallen, with a steep decline in worker ratings, especially around culture, according to data from the anonymous professional community called Blind.

Meta is not alone. As CNBC reported, Layoffs.fyi has counted about 110,000 job cuts at 137 tech companies in 2026 so far, following around 125,000 layoffs last year.

A massive corporate push toward AI in the workforce is fueling many of these layoffs. In Meta's case, thousands of people are losing their jobs while one of the world's biggest tech companies increases spending on systems that may automate more work in the future.

That has immediate consequences for workers, families, and local economies. It also deepens fears that AI is changing not only how people work, but whether some jobs will continue to exist at all. CNBC reported that some employees at Meta view the company's AI push — along with internal employee-monitoring tools — as part of a more troubling workplace shift.

There is also a larger environmental story that often gets less attention. AI requires enormous computing power, meaning more data centers, higher electricity demand, and often greater water use for cooling. If that electricity comes from fossil fuels, it can drive more planet-warming pollution. Even when companies secure cleaner energy, sudden jumps in demand can strain the grid and force utilities to add generation and transmission quickly.

None of that means AI is inherently harmful. It can help utilities forecast electricity demand, improve battery performance, integrate renewable energy more efficiently, and reduce waste in buildings and industrial systems. But those benefits do not cancel out the risks.

At Meta, these tensions are especially visible. The company is making a massive bet on AI's future while workers face layoffs, uncertainty, and concerns about how the technology is being developed and used.

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