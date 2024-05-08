Officials celebrate opening of fully electric bus fleet: 'Progress continues to be at the forefront of this city'

"By embracing clean, electric power, we're paving the way for a healthier environment."

The coastal community of Hallandale Beach, Florida, is driving change by swapping its old gas-guzzling bus fleet for sleek, pollution-free electric models, Electrek reported.

This bold move makes the city the eco leader in the Sunshine State, with more electric public transit buses than any other town.

"Progress continues to be at the forefront of this City, as Hallandale Beach proudly announces the acquisition of nine ... cutting-edge electric buses, the largest electric bus fleet owned by any municipality in Florida," read a press release from Hallandale Beach.

"The all-electric fleet isn't just about upgrading transit; it's about shaping a safe, reliable, and environmentally conscious community."





With the change, Hallandale Beach is leaving dirty diesel behind and embracing cleaner electric energy. For residents, that means fresher air, smoother rides, and a transit system that's cheaper to run — a win-win for wallets and lungs alike.

The city shelled out nearly $6 million for its shiny new fleet. While that may sound pricey, grants from the state's transportation department helped cover over half the cost. And since electric vehicles have far fewer moving parts and no spendy oil changes, these buses will save the city big bucks on maintenance for years to come.

Most importantly, every electric mile driven keeps dangerous pollution out of our atmosphere. Hallandale Beach has committed to slashing its carbon output 50% by 2030, and these battery-powered buses are a crucial step in that direction. Less dirty energy burned means less planet-overheating pollution threatening our health and food supply.

"By embracing clean, electric power, we're paving the way for a healthier environment and higher quality of life standards that our residents and visitors can be proud of," said Hallandale Beach's city manager, Dr. Jeremy Earle.

With more routes, more stops, and zero pollution output, Hallandale Beach's electric buses aren't just a way to get around town — they're contributing to a cooler, cleaner future.

