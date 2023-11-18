These fridges don’t need any electricity — here’s how they use ancient technology to modernize refrigeration

It maintains a steady and cool temperature throughout the year.

In an age where sustainability is more crucial than ever, a groundbreaking innovation has emerged: the Groundfridge.

Borrowing inspiration from traditional root cellars, this refrigerator offers a naturally cooled storage solution that operates entirely without electricity. With a massive 3,000-liter storage capacity, this underground fridge is especially good for those interested in more off-grid living.

Energy consumption and sustainability in food storage have been a growing concern. Traditional refrigerators are not only energy-hungry, but they also contribute to our expanding carbon footprints.

The Groundfridge, however, addresses these issues head-on. Installation is easy. It is simply dug into the ground, and the surrounding soil naturally insulates the unit. It maintains a steady and cool temperature throughout the year, providing an eco-friendly alternative to conventional refrigeration.

Root cellars have been used for centuries as a natural way to store perishables. However, the Groundfridge improves on this concept with modern design and materials, maximizing efficiency and ease of use. Its development marks a significant stride in blending historical practices with contemporary environmental needs — much like this use of geothermal warmth to bake bread — offering a practical solution to the growing demand for sustainable living practices.

The Groundfridge has gained attention for its simplicity and effectiveness. It can comfortably fit two people standing and is easily accessible. They are great for storing a variety of items, from fruits and vegetables to wine, without any power.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The installation process is straightforward, requiring no permits like a traditional cellar, and it features a fan with a timer for ventilation, utilizing cool night air.

This innovative storage solution has significant implications for both consumers and the environment. By reducing reliance on electric refrigeration, the Groundfirdge lowers energy consumption and planet-warming pollution. It also presents a viable option for people living in areas without reliable electricity.

Looking ahead, the Groundfridge has the potential to become an integral part of sustainable home design, offering a practical and eco-friendly solution to food preservation challenges.

The Groundfridge represents a remarkable step forward in sustainable living, offering a practical, energy-efficient alternative to traditional refrigeration. As society continues to seek environmentally friendly solutions, this technology provides a glimpse into a future where sustainability and practicality go hand in hand.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.