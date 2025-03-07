Researchers develop fascinating material that could unlock next-gen energy source: 'Remarkable ... efficiency'

"We plan to continue our research in this area."

South Korean scientists have found a way to make cleaner hydrogen fuel more efficiently and at less cost, according to a study published by Tech Xplore.

The Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science team studied anion exchange membrane electrolysis, one route to making hydrogen using electricity and a metal catalyst to separate the gas from water molecules, Tech Xplore and ScienceDirect reported. The latter publication described it as a technology that's still developing.

The experts at KRISS have created a more affordable, better-performing catalyst as an alternative to the precious metals typically used. As part of the solution, they added a little ruthenium "into a molybdenum dioxide with nickel molybdenum structure."

"While molybdenum dioxide offers high electrical conductivity, its use as a water electrolysis catalyst has been limited due to degradation," according to Tech Xplore.

Ruthenium, a platinum metal, prevented degradation, the report added. Just less than 3 nanometers on the catalyst surface is needed. For reference, a sheet of paper is 100,000 nanometers thick, according to the National Nanotechnology Initiative.

Electrolysis works by using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Units can be flexible in size, depending on the need, the U.S. Department of Energy reports. Using renewables to provide the electricity is the cleanest scenario. Natural gas is used to make most of the country's hydrogen through a process called steam-methane reforming, per government data.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology reported that so-called green hydrogen — using renewable energy to power an electrolyzer — is less used because the tech is more expensive and solar and wind power is intermittent.

That's why improved energy-storing battery tech and less-expensive electrolyzers could be huge for the sector.

"If we get cheaper electrolyzers, you will definitely see more green hydrogen coming online," MIT Energy Initiative scientist Emre Gençer said in an institute report.

Hydrogen fuel has some downsides, too. Environmental watchdog Sierra Club noted that when it's combusted, to power a turbine for example, it emits harmful nitrogen oxides that can irritate lungs. The cleanest scenario is using hydrogen made with renewable-powered electrolysis in a fuel cell, which produces only electricity, water, and heat, according to the government. The report cited cost, performance, and durability as remaining fuel cell challenges.

But hydrogen innovation remains strong, as boats, cranes, and even garbage trucks are being powered by the fuel. Other big truck makers are reportedly planning a switch to hydrogen, as well.

If used cleanly, hydrogen can provide a reliable alternative to old combustion engines, which produce heat-trapping air pollution that increases severe weather risk and even impacts our food supply, according to NASA.

The KRISS catalyst provided four times more durability and greater than six times "the activity compared to existing commercial materials," according to Tech Xplore.

"When integrated with a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell, the catalysts achieved a remarkable solar-to-hydrogen efficiency of 22.8%, highlighting its strong compatibility with renewable energy sources," the report added.

The innovation also worked well with saline water, which could reduce desalination costs.

"Currently, producing green hydrogen requires purified water, but using actual seawater could substantially lower costs associated with desalination. We plan to continue our research in this area," KRISS principal researcher Sun Hwa Park said in the article.

