Pioneering campus utilizes cutting-edge oxygen-free tank for its garbage: 'Marks a significant step'

The campus sees food waste as an opportunity, not an obstacle.

The Green Era Campus is redefining composting, waste management, and energy production in Chicago's Auburn Gresham community.

According to Tech Xplore, the Green Era Campus operates an anaerobic digester, which is an oxygen-free tank that uses microorganisms to break down organic waste. Because the digester is sealed, it doesn't release harmful gases, like methane and carbon dioxide, into the atmosphere.

Instead, the system captures methane created during composting. It processes the gas and separates it from other chemical compounds, creating "natural gas," per Tech Xplore. Since June 2024, the GEC has been supplying the Peoples Gas system with this gas. The energy source powers thousands of homes in Auburn Gresham.

The gas is not the only benefit of this system. The entire process aims to reshape how communities deal with food waste. GEC accepts all food waste, including food still in packaging and spoiled food. A machine removes the packaging, which is recycled if possible.

Next, all the food goes into the digester, where it creates methane gas that is given back to the city. But the cycle still isn't over. After that, the composted food can be used as fertilizer and soil.

The GEC chooses to give its compost back to Auburn Gresham residents and businesses. They're encouraged to use it for home gardens or commercial landscaping. For a city where nutrient-rich soil is hard to come by, this is a game-changer.

The campus was established in April 2023. Since then, the digester has recycled over 40,000 tons of food, per Tech Xplore. Without this system, all that food and packaging would've ended up in a landfill, contributing to planet-warming pollution.

This campus reduces landfill pollution, recycles food packaging, composts food, and captures gas that would accelerate climate change if released into the air. Auburn Gresham reaps the benefits: fertile soil, renewable energy, and healthier air.

According to Feeding America, around 119 billion pounds of food is thrown away yearly in the U.S. It's the third-largest source of harmful methane pollution created by Americans. The GEC sees this food waste as an opportunity, not an obstacle.

Jason Feldman, CEO of the sustainability nonprofit Green Era, explained, per Tech Xplore: "Food waste is not waste — it's a resource. … The Green Era anaerobic digester is more than infrastructure; it's a community-powered climate solution."

This mission is especially poignant in Auburn Gresham, where food insecurity rates are high and many live below the federal poverty line, per Tech Xplore. The innovative campus makes Chicago a healthier place for everyone, with rich soil and cleaner air. But it's also helping people live more affordably by encouraging home gardens and giving energy back to the city.

Polly Eldringhoff, Peoples Gas' vice president of operational performance and compliance, said: "This initiative marks a significant step toward a cleaner, more resilient and inclusive energy future for our city."

The GEC is just one initiative, but it's already made a massive impact. Replicating this campus across the world could solve food waste pollution while creating clean energy and agriculture-ready soil. It's a win for everyone — and the planet.

