Conspiracy theory sparks heated internet discussion: 'It has everything to do with artificially limiting our access'

A few commenters jumped on the original poster's bandwagon, but some challenged the thought.

Transitioning to cleaner energy options helps reduce our reliance on burning dirty fuel sources that generate air pollution and warm the planet.

However, green-energy skeptics and deniers can be vocal in protesting the switch from traditional energy sources to renewable energy.

One Reddit user, though, posted an opinion that green energy is a scam even while seeming to acknowledge that we need to stop using coal, gas, and oil.

"It has everything to do with artificially limiting our access to power," they declared, suggesting that renewable energy tech isn't as efficient as producing power as oil, thus increasing our reliance on the oligarchy's "systems of control."

They also implied that green energy advocacy discourages a switch to nuclear energy, which they said would be more effective at creating pollution-free power.

The Environmental Protection Agency provides resources that can help us understand our impact on the environment and reduce our environmental footprint. The EPA defines green energy as "electricity produced from solar, wind, geothermal, biogas, eligible biomass, and low-impact small hydroelectric sources."

Green energy sources are considered cleaner alternatives compared to coal, gas, and oil since they produce no harmful planet-warming pollution as they generate power.

Solar energy is one example of a cleaner energy source. Installing solar panels is a great way to reduce your home's environmental impact while saving money on energy bills.

Wind energy is another form of clean energy that harnesses the power of the wind to generate electricity using turbines. Advancements are being made regularly to increase efficiency, making it a more affordable and sustainable choice. Hydroelectric power, meanwhile, generates energy using the flow of water.

These have all proved effective. The U.S. Energy Information Administration noted that in 2023, around 9% of the nation's energy consumption was powered by renewable sources. A further 9% was created by nuclear power plants. However, up to 83% was still produced by burning coal (9%), natural gas (36%), and petroleum (38%).

It's clear that fossil sources still make up the majority of the United States' energy mix, but ignoring the benefits of green energy will further increase our reliance on dirty fuels, exacerbating the warming of the planet.

Nuclear energy is also a viable option — although some have fears about nuclear waste and meltdowns — and it can work in tandem with solar, wind, and geothermal energy rather than being a choice between one or the other, especially as people try to phase out dirty fuels.

A few commenters jumped on the original poster's bandwagon, but some challenged the thought.

"So be dependent on oil oligarchs instead?" one commenter questioned sarcastically.

Another encouraged action toward transitioning to greener energy solutions, saying: "Generate your electricity if you can. Grow your own food. Get you some Chickens. Don't be afraid."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.