Expert debunks common misconception about nuclear waste management: 'That [spent] fuel ... just sits there'

Kaylee goes on to reveal that a method for recycling nuclear waste was actually developed in the 1970s but halted in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter because he deemed it too risky.

Did you know nuclear waste can be recycled and it's already happening in other parts of the world?

In this TikTok video, energy expert and advocate Kaylee Cunningham (@cunningham.kaylee) challenges what we think we know about nuclear energy.

In their video, Kaylee reveals, "That [spent] fuel that just sits there can actually be recycled." In fact, the method is already in use elsewhere. But while other countries have embraced this approach, the U.S. has yet to follow suit.

Kaylee starts off by explaining how nuclear power works: Uranium pellets inside long rods undergo fission, creating heat. This heat boils water to power turbines. After two to three years, the rods are removed from the reactor, cooled in large pools of water, and stored in secure canisters.

Kaylee goes on to reveal that a method for recycling nuclear waste was actually developed in the 1970s but halted in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter because he deemed it too risky. Since then, the U.S. has chosen to store nuclear waste instead of recycling it.

Meanwhile, France went ahead with recycling nuclear fuel and now gets 80% of its energy from nuclear power, leading the world in clean energy. Kaylee also points out that all the nuclear waste the U.S. has produced since 1950 would fit on a football field — just up to the 10-yard line — which is not nearly as much as many believe.

If the U.S. adopted nuclear waste recycling, it could significantly reduce the environmental impact of nuclear power. By reprocessing spent nuclear fuel, the need for mining uranium would decrease, reducing demand for new resources. This process would also help address concerns over nuclear waste disposal, making nuclear energy a more sustainable and eco-friendly option to meet growing energy demands.

As Kaylee's video spreads, viewers are weighing in on the potential of nuclear energy.

"We need nuclear. Best energy!" one user declared.

Another agreed, "Nuclear is the future of green energy."

A third user added, "People don't realize that recycling nuclear waste is a win win. 100% green energy and we don't need to mine for it or refine it."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



