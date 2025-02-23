  • Tech Tech

Expert debunks common misconception about nuclear waste management: 'That [spent] fuel ... just sits there'

Kaylee goes on to reveal that a method for recycling nuclear waste was actually developed in the 1970s but halted in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter because he deemed it too risky.

by Chelsea Cook
Kaylee goes on to reveal that a method for recycling nuclear waste was actually developed in the 1970s but halted in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter because he deemed it too risky.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Did you know nuclear waste can be recycled and it's already happening in other parts of the world?

In this TikTok video, energy expert and advocate Kaylee Cunningham (@cunningham.kaylee) challenges what we think we know about nuclear energy.

@cunningham.kaylee #whynotnuclear #nuclearwaste #greenscreen #understandingnuclear #whatisnuclear #nuclearenergy #climatechange #globalwarming #savetheplanet #gogreen ♬ Technology music - TimTaj

In their video, Kaylee reveals, "That [spent] fuel that just sits there can actually be recycled." In fact, the method is already in use elsewhere. But while other countries have embraced this approach, the U.S. has yet to follow suit.

Kaylee starts off by explaining how nuclear power works: Uranium pellets inside long rods undergo fission, creating heat. This heat boils water to power turbines. After two to three years, the rods are removed from the reactor, cooled in large pools of water, and stored in secure canisters.

Kaylee goes on to reveal that a method for recycling nuclear waste was actually developed in the 1970s but halted in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter because he deemed it too risky. Since then, the U.S. has chosen to store nuclear waste instead of recycling it.

Meanwhile, France went ahead with recycling nuclear fuel and now gets 80% of its energy from nuclear power, leading the world in clean energy. Kaylee also points out that all the nuclear waste the U.S. has produced since 1950 would fit on a football field — just up to the 10-yard line — which is not nearly as much as many believe.

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

If the U.S. adopted nuclear waste recycling, it could significantly reduce the environmental impact of nuclear power. By reprocessing spent nuclear fuel, the need for mining uranium would decrease, reducing demand for new resources. This process would also help address concerns over nuclear waste disposal, making nuclear energy a more sustainable and eco-friendly option to meet growing energy demands.

As Kaylee's video spreads, viewers are weighing in on the potential of nuclear energy.

"We need nuclear. Best energy!" one user declared.

Which of these factors would most effectively convince you to support nuclear energy projects in your area?

Lower energy bills 💸

Safety and reliability ✅

More local jobs 👷‍♀️

Environmental benefits 🌎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another agreed, "Nuclear is the future of green energy."

A third user added, "People don't realize that recycling nuclear waste is a win win. 100% green energy and we don't need to mine for it or refine it."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x