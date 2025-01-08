Department of Energy expert reveals game-changing mission to safely neutralize dangerous substance found in nuclear reactors

A nuclear safety expert from the Department of Energy revealed a groundbreaking innovation that could make nuclear waste management safer, transforming how countries such as Kazakhstan handle radioactive substances, Tech Xplore reported.

Developed by nuclear nonproliferation specialist Kris Gaines and his team at the DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the technology provides a safe, cost-effective way to neutralize highly enriched uranium that powers certain nuclear reactors. By turning this hazardous material into a safer form for long-term storage, the breakthrough marks a step toward making nuclear energy a viable, low-risk source of clean energy.

HEU poses significant risks once it's no longer usable. After the fuel is "spent," the remaining waste stays highly radioactive and can be dangerous if not properly managed. Mismanagement of nuclear waste can lead to harmful radiation leaks that can contaminate soil, water, and air, hurting wildlife and increasing the likelihood of developing cancer. The material could also pose a serious national security risk if it falls into the wrong hands.

Additionally, not all nuclear reactors are built to safely handle nuclear waste. Traditional methods of disposal often require melting the material. But for reactors such as Kazakhstan's Impulse Graphite Reactor, this isn't an option. That's because the IGR uses a type of fuel that resists melting, complicating efforts to safely handle the nuclear waste, per Tech Xplore.

To address this issue, Gaines and his collaborators from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Idaho National Laboratory, and Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center developed a unique technique. The process involves grinding the spent fuel into fine particles, mixing it with less potent uranium to drastically reduce its danger level, and encasing it in concrete-filled drums. As a result, the material is neutralized and cannot be recovered for future misuse.

This breakthrough is significant because it provides a solution to a waste challenge that has puzzled experts for years. By neutralizing radioactive waste, nuclear energy can be produced in a safer way, preventing radiation from leaking into the environment and protecting drinking water, ecosystems, and human health.

Less contamination is also good for business. Proper nuclear waste management prevents costly cleanup efforts from mass contamination and ensures nuclear energy remains a reliable and affordable renewable energy source.

This waste disposal technique joins a growing number of methods that aim to lower the risk of nuclear energy. Earlier this year, Chinese researchers claimed they developed the world's first "meltdown-proof" nuclear plant through a specialized cooling process. Similarly, U.S. researchers found a way to prevent nuclear power plants from overheating by allowing water to boil and turn into vapor.

As for neutralization, the technique is already being tested in Kazakhstan, where the necessary equipment has been installed at a temporary site. A 3D-printed model of the system was displayed at an international conference, receiving praise for its effectiveness, affordability, and potential for global use.

As Gaines told Tech Xplore, this technology offers a "safe and effective solution to a longstanding problem."

