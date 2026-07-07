New GMC electric pickup challenges gas trucks with nearly 500 miles of range

"This might be one of the most exciting electric pickup trucks currently on the market."

The 2026 GMC Sierra EV looks little like GM's earlier electric vehicle efforts. With up to 478 miles of range, 760 horsepower, and ultra-fast charging, the new pickup is making a credible argument that an electric model can do full-size truck work.

What's happening?

For buyers comparing big trucks, the standout figures are easy to see: The max-range Sierra EV pairs a 205-kilowatt-hour battery with up to 350-kilowatt charging and an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated 478 miles of range. Those specs put the 2026 model among the longest-range electric pickups on the market and give shoppers an alternative to the gas-powered Sierra.

Ever (@evercarsofficial) shared a hands-on YouTube video featuring Andrew Lambrecht — a project engineer at Ever and a contributor to InsideEVs and Business Insider — reviewing the truck's pricing, hardware, towing capability, and on-road experience. GMC offers the Sierra EV with three battery choices, standard four-wheel drive on every trim, and tow ratings that range from 8,500 to 12,500 pounds.

He also highlighted GM's unusual dual-voltage charging approach. According to Ever's review, the standard pack uses a 475-volt setup and can fast-charge at 220 kW, the extended battery runs at 670 volts and 300 kW, and the max-range version uses 800 volts to reach 350 kW.

"The real-world range on this truck is truly insane," Lambrecht said.

Why does it matter?

The biggest barrier to electric trucks has been a simple question: Can they replace a gas truck?

The Sierra EV suggests the answer is getting closer to yes, especially for people who want long range, strong towing, ample cargo room, and features such as vehicle-to-home or jobsite power.

Electric vehicles can also save drivers money over time through lower fuel costs and less routine maintenance. There are no oil changes, and regenerative braking can help reduce wear on brake components.

Ever's review also points to the truck's built-in export power: The bed includes two 120-volt outlets and one 240-volt outlet with 7.2 kW of output. That could be useful during outages, at campsites, or on worksites.

What's being done?

Automakers are building electric trucks that feel less like experiments and more like real alternatives.

The Sierra EV lineup spans a broad range of prices, starting at $64,995 and climbing past $100,000 for high-end trims. That gives buyers who do not need the largest battery a way to get substantial range at a lower cost.

Charging is improving, too. Basic Level 1 charging from a standard outlet tends to be slow. For drivers who want faster charging, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for quicker Level 2 home charger installations.

"With my max range I'm able to get nearly 500 miles on the highway cruising at 70 mph, sometimes getting 505-plus," one commenter wrote.

Lambrecht called the Sierra EV "the antithesis of EVs from GM's past" and added, "This might be one of the most exciting electric pickup trucks currently on the market."

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