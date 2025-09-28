New study uncovers surprising side effect of popular weight loss medication: 'The magnitude ... was striking'

"In the future, we hope that environmental impact will be integrated into clinical trial designs."

GLP-1 weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic, have helped numerous people drop pounds, but according to a new study, these drugs aren't only good for weight loss but are also good for the environment.

HealthDay reported on the study, which found that heart failure patients who utilized GLP-1 weight loss drugs to lose weight reduced carbon pollution because they were less likely to be hospitalized than heart failure patients not taking these medications.

Researchers found that these patients taking GLP-1 drugs saved approximately 0.25 kilograms of carbon pollution annually. When taking into account the millions who are eligible for these weight-loss therapies, this figure scales up to an estimated 2 billion kilograms of carbon emissions saved, or the equivalent of 20,000 Boeing 747 long-haul flights at full capacity.

Additionally, researchers observed similar reductions in water usage and waste generation. Patients taking GLP-1 drugs also ate less food, resulting in less food waste, which researchers estimated would translate into around 695 kilograms of carbon pollution saved yearly.

HealthDay reported that Dr. Sarju Ganatra, lead researcher on the study, explained, "The magnitude of the potential environmental emission savings found in our analysis was striking."

Considering the number of people currently on GLP-1 weight loss drugs, the secondary effects regarding reduced carbon pollution are significant. In fact, the research team explained that trying to offset 2 billion kilograms of carbon pollution would require 30 million trees planted and 10 years, so being able to reduce pollution by that much just by taking better care of oneself is a far simpler method of reducing pollution.

The study also goes to show that making efforts to protect one's health (with or without weight loss drugs) and reduce hospital visits via healthier eating and maintaining one's general well-being can be a boon for the environment, making taking care of one's health yet another way to help lower one's carbon footprint and contribute to global health goals.

As HealthDay reported, Dr. Ganatra stated, "In the future, we hope that environmental impact will be integrated into clinical trial designs, drug regulatory processes and formulary decisions to ensure health systems align with planetary health goals."

