How Tiktok's 'fibermaxxing' trend could lead to astonishing health benefits: 'Fun … to see happening'

"A lot of times we see people obsessing about things that really don't move the needle in terms of health."

Health trends have a habit of aligning with unhealthy routines. This is why #SkinnyTok has now been officially banned by the TikTok platform, according to NPR.

But occasionally, health trends are more than just the superfood of the week; they align with powerful lifestyle changes, like switching to a plant-based diet.

One of the latest trends in the health world, specifically for the Gen Z audience on the TikTok platform, is fibermaxxing — increasing fiber in your diet by increasing the intake of macronutrients from plant-based foods.

"This is a fun trend to see happening," a registered dietitian, Emily Haller, shared with The New York Times in an interview spotlighted by Green Queen. "A lot of times we see people obsessing about things that really don't move the needle in terms of health, whereas eating more plants and ingesting more fiber is going to have a positive health benefit."

According to a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, only 5% of American adults reach their daily fiber requirement, and the average American only consumes half the amount. For women, that requirement is roughly 25 grams; for men, that requirement is roughly 38 grams.

One of the main reasons for the American audience's increased interest in fiber is Ozempic. CNN reported in May 2024 that a KFF survey found one in eight Americans had already injected the drug, or a similar GLP-1 agonist drug, into their system.

GLP-1 is an incretin hormone that reduces appetite, prolongs the feeling of fullness, and regulates blood pressure. However, all of this can be regulated naturally with a fiber-rich diet.

Fiber intake is often synonymous with plant-based diets. Animal products contain zero fiber, whereas most plants are high in the nutrient. For those concerned about protein intake, legumes like beans and seeds are high in both protein and fiber.

Consumers who choose a fiber-rich, plant-based diet will also be choosing the most eco-friendly diet. It produces 75% less climate-heating emissions than omnivorous diets, according to The New York Times. It's also associated with higher athletic performance and shorter recovery times.

For those looking to transition to a plant-based diet, consider following plant-based role models to get you started with support for your new lifestyle.

