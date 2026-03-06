Chinese automaker trials humanoid robots as 'interns' in factory: '[They will] replace humans for certain work'

"The robots in our production lines weren't doing an official job — more like the interns."

A Chinese manufacturing giant is starting to lean on humanoid robots in its production of electric vehicles, according to CNBC.

Xiaomi's CyberOne humanoid robot has been able to accomplish 90% of the work of a human during a three-hour shift at an EV factory, according to Xiaomi President Lu Weibing. He also said that the company is still in the early stages of deploying these types of robots.

"The robots in our production lines weren't doing an official job — more like the interns," Lu told CNBC at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. These robots have been able to keep up with the same pace as humans, which ultimately results in a new EV coming off the Xiaomi assembly line every 76 seconds.

Xiaomi's EVs have received positive reviews and have been imported widely into Europe. Since its launch, the company has been able to sell 647 vehicles each day. Xiaomi is anticipated to make an official entry into the European market with showrooms and charging infrastructure in 2027.

Electric vehicles are an important part of transitioning away from polluting energy sources such as gasoline. Light-duty vehicles contribute a significant amount of pollution to the atmosphere, exacerbate destructive weather patterns, and incur property costs to society at large.

Not only does switching to an EV help prevent all of that, but they're also cheaper to drive and maintain.

While robotics are a common sight in the car manufacturing industry, the infusion of AI and humanoid form factors presents new opportunities. These robots also have the potential to displace real human labor, a future that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is actively cheering on.

These robots may also be able to perform tasks that are otherwise dangerous or repetitive for humans.

"I believe in the future, humanoid robots will be able to replace humans for certain work and do certain work that humans couldn't possibly do," Lu told CNBC.

