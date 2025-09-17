Brand-new Chinese automaker sparks buzz with incredible early performance: 'Amazing achievement'

The company could be expanding soon.

Xiaomi Auto has delivered an average of 647 vehicles a day since it was founded.

Despite producing its first car only 15 months ago, it has since shipped 300,000. The company focuses on electric vehicles and has recently become a "hot seller" in China, according to Car News China.

With 160,513 cars delivered by July 10, Xiaomi was almost halfway to its goal of 350,000 by the end of the year. It also has plans to expand its factory.

Though the brand isn't available outside of China, Autocar suggested that there are plans for it to move into Europe in 2027.

Switching to an EV has never been easier — prices are becoming more affordable as the automobiles increase in popularity, and charging points are popping up in more places. Along with all the eco-friendly benefits of ditching your gas-guzzling car, upgrading to an electric vehicle saves you money in the long run, as well.

Though buying an EV is still pricey, you'll save cash by not having to pay for fuel. Routine maintenance costs will go down too since you won't have to deal with oil changes or other fluid maintenance.

If you have solar panels, you could reduce your costs astronomically. Charging your EV without using public charging stations or relying on the grid is much cheaper. EnergySage is a straightforward source for getting solar quotes. It can help link you to local installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

Additionally, upgrading to an EV can lead to a quieter, cleaner, and safer neighborhood without that noisy engine or dirty tailpipe pollution.

Xiaomi's advancements caused a stir on Reddit, with users sharing their thoughts.

"Xiaomi phones and other small appliances are the best I've ever had," one wrote. "Would definitely consider SU7 if it came to Australia."

Another impressed commenter added, "What an amazing achievement by Xiaomi."

