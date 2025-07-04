Legislators pass bill that could transform power grid: 'There's a lot of heat [down] there'

Maine is taking a significant step toward affordable, climate-friendly heating and cooling.

According to Maine Public, the state legislature recently passed a bill that could pave the way for networked geothermal systems across the state.

These geothermal energy systems use constant underground temperatures or water from nearby lakes and wastewater to heat and cool buildings through underground loops and heat pumps. Often referred to as geothermal energy networks, these systems are already operational in small towns, college campuses, and housing developments in cold climates.

Unlike gas-powered furnaces or oil-based heating, geothermal systems do not rely on burning nonrenewable fuels, making them a more stable, cost-effective, and sustainable option for communities.

A recent pilot program in Massachusetts demonstrated that replacing fossil fuel infrastructure with a thermal energy network reduced users' energy costs by 20% and cut their carbon emissions by 60%.

A recent report from the U.S. Geological Survey found that geothermal energy in the Great Basin could supply 10% of the nation's electricity demand, according to KUNR. Currently, geothermal energy contributes less than 1% of the nation's power supply.

Maine's initiative aligns with a growing national trend. States like New York, Oregon, and Massachusetts have already launched similar efforts, while local utilities are exploring ways to replace outdated gas pipelines with underground clean-energy networks. KUNR reported that the Department of Energy invested $40 million into an enhanced geothermal project called FORGE in southwest Utah in 2024.

For Maine, which remains heavily reliant on heating oil, this transition could have a huge impact.

"This bill contains more limited direction on a proposed study regarding the development of a geothermal power plant in Maine," the Governor's Energy Office shared in a statement. It added that geothermal heat pumps and community-based systems are likely the best fit for Maine's geology and that with a clear scope, the office would be interested in "participating in or leading the study and evaluation."

The office is now issuing a request for information to assess geothermal potential across the state, with findings expected by early 2026.

"There's a lot of heat [down] there," Erick Burns, a research hydrologist with the USGS, said, according to KUNR. "The real challenge is figuring out where you can create a really good set of connected, open pathways."

Maine hopes to develop a plan to do just that, expanding access to clean, cost-saving energy and propelling the state into a cooler future.

